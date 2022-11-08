Support road.cc

Do we need indicators on bike helmets? Giro launches Ethos Mips helmets with integrated LED lights

Giro says that its new urban come commuter Ethos helmets are a "revelation in transportation"
by Jamie Williams
Tue, Nov 08, 2022 14:42
9

Giro has unveiled two new helmets, the Ethos Mips (£239.99) and Ethos Mips Shield, both designed for commuting and urban riding with the latter gaining a visor. Both helmets feature white LED lights at the front, red at the rear and amber turn signals which are controllable via a handlebar remote.

2022 Giro Ethos Mips helmet

Giro says that "riding has always been a revolutionary mode of transportation, and that’s true more than ever today. Whether riding an e-bike to the office, pedalling over to the grocery store, or shuttling the kids to school on a cargo bike, more and more riders are mixing it up in traffic and they need the added visibility and protection of the new Ethos Mips or Ethos Mips Shield."

2022 Giro Ethos Mips front light

The helmets are designed to be sleek and compact while integrating USB-C rechargeable LED front, rear and indicator lights. The lights have four modes with a maximum run-time of 11 hours and a maximum output of 45 and 30 lumens front and rear, respectively.

2022 Giro Ethos Mips Light Settings

All of the lights are controlled via a handlebar-mounted controller, and should offer more than enough charge for the average commute to and from the office.

This isn't the first time we've seen a brand try and integrate turn signals onto riders and their bikes. Back in 2018 we reviewed the Blinkers blinker set, although the score it received wasn't exactly dazzling... 

2022 Giro Ethos Mips handlebar control

Like many of our top-rated helmets, you'll find Mips inside to offer claimed rotational protection. Giro says that despite the added technology in both helmets, in-mould construction keeps the weight manageable. Giro doesn't publish a weight figure, but we'll try and find you one as soon as possible!

Giro adds that "full hardbody coverage adds durability, and a Roc Loc City fit system plus quick-dry padding ensures comfort".

2022 Giro Ethos Mips padding

Moving on to the exterior of the helmet, the Ethos Mips features a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) soft rubber waterproof peak, while the Ethos Mips Shield includes a clear, moulded eye shield which is said to allow riders to continue using their existing eyewear. 

The Ethos Mips (£239.99) is available in three colourways and sizes S (51-55cm), M (55-59cm), and L (59-63cm). The Ethos can already be found in authorised Giro retailers, although at the time of writing we can only see the non-shield version appearing on the UK website. 

2022 Giro Ethos Mips lifestyle

Will the Ethos fare better than numerous other cycling indicator things that have failed to impress us in the past, or is this category always one where cycling products go to die? We have an Ethos on its way in for review, so stay tuned...  

www.giro.co.uk

Would you consider paying extra for a "smart" helmet? Let us know in the comments section below...

Jamie Williams

Jamie has been riding bikes since a tender age but really caught the bug for racing and reviewing whilst studying towards a master's in Mechanical engineering at Swansea University. Having graduated, he decided he really quite liked working with bikes and is now a full-time addition to the road.cc team. When not writing about tech news or working on the Youtube channel, you can still find him racing local crits trying to cling on to his cat 2 licence...and missing every break going...

