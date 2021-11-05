Giant Rouleur Live 2021 Tech Gallery - Pinarello, Trek, Ceramic Speed, S-Works, BMC & more

We're on our way back from Rouleur and, despite the lack of beer, we had a great time looking at some of the best cycling tech available. Here are some of our highlights.

BMC's Masterpiece is a stunning example of quality control. The frame comes out of the mould like this and it is raw perfection.

The logos are subtle and we learnt that only about 80 have been sold worldwide since the bike's launch roughly a year ago.

Lightweight wheels finish a no-expense-spared build.

This Hope track bike would be the ultimate hipster fixie. It's also very fast.

Gianni Moscon's drivetrain is my idea of a nightmare.

Make your own jokes about it being as dirty as his mouth...

His teammate Carapaz, meanwhile, has been busy with the polish.

Look at that paint fade too! Tidy.

Ceramic Speed has its OSPW systems ready to go if you've got your hands on the new Dura-Ace and you feel the need to spend more money.

Ribble's Ultra was on display in this stunning British Racing Green. Sparkles are optional.

One of the most interesting race bikes that we've seen this year is Lizzie Deignan's Roubaix-winning Trek.

The bike features a 1X SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset. The chain keeper is a just-in-case measure.

SRAM Blips sit on either side of the stem to make sifting easier on the cobbles.

Race notes tidily printed.

And big tyres for a floaty ride.

This Specialized S-Works Crux featured a beautiful brushed aluminium-effect finish.

And we'll finish with this POC TT lid with the brilliant Palace design. It's quackers.

Ok, someone get us a beer.