Czech out that saddle! Five cool things coming soon from Specialized, Campagnolo, Giant, Bont and Posedla

This week's five cool expensive things vary from bikes to components and accessories including a 3D-printed saddle from Czech company Posedla, the most recent addition to Bont's shoe lineup, two flagship bikes from Giant and Specialized and the most expensive mass-produced groupset currently on the market from Campagnolo.

Here are the key details before the full reviews land on road.cc in the coming weeks...

Giant has introduced their fifth-generation Defy endurance road bikes which, it claims, are “lighter, smoother, and more efficient” than ever before.

The Defy comes in three levels which all share the same geometry that's a little less relaxed than previously. The Advanced SL 0 is at the top of the range and it's the lightest model with a claimed frame weight of just 785g (size medium).

At £11,499, the Defy Advanced SL 0 is equipped with SRAM Red eTap AXS, Quarq DZero power meter and Cadex 36 carbon disc wheels.

www.giant-bicycles.com

Czech tech company Posedla, will 3D print a custom-made saddle - the Joyseat, that's based on an imprint of your butt.

They send you what's called a Smiling Butt Kit to measure the width of your sit bones and get the imprint, as well as taking into account things like the type of riding you do and your flexibility.

The Joyseat is is 262mm long and between 136mm and 16mm wide, depending on the individual. The weight is from 170g to 210g, which is pretty light.

Jamie is currently reviewing the Joyseat saddle so check back in a couple of weeks to see how he found it!

www.posedla.com

Campagnolo announced its latest groupset, 12-speed Super Record Wireless back in May and we've managed to get our hands on it.

It marks the Italian brand's debut with wireless electronic shifting and features a 10t smallest cassette cog, is disc brake only and the shifters have been replaced with paddles behind the brake levers.

It costs a whopping £4,500 making it the most expensive mass-produced groupset currently on the market, and the complete groupset weighed in at 2478g on the road.cc Scales of Truth.

www.campagnolo.com

The most recent addition to Bont's lineup is the Vaypor 2023 which is said to be "a completely different offering to the rest of the Vaypor Series range".

The Vaypor 2023 has been designed to prioritise comfort and efficiency featuring a reimagined low-profile forefoot cradle, arch profile and refined heel cup and opening which is is said to accommodate an improved range of foot shapes.

The Vaypor 2023 is currently available with a three-hole cleat arrangement sole only and is not available in Speedplay or through our custom program.

They are available in 19 sizes in two widths - standard or wide, ranging from EUR 36 to 50 (UK 4-14).

www.bontcycling.com

Finally, a bike you'll have definitely seen featured on road.cc is the Specialized Tarmac SL8 and our full review of it is coming soon.

The headline figures are that the Tarmac SL8 is 15% lighter and 6% more compliant than the SL7, has an improved stiffness-to-weight ratio to the tune of 33% and is 16.6 seconds faster over 40km (25 miles).

Jamie's first ride impressions were that it "felt phenomenal out of the saddle" and he found that the biggest difference between the SL8 and SL7 was the stiffness, in particular around the bottom bracket area.

Check back in a couple of weeks to see how he found it after some more comprehensive testing.

www.specialized.com

