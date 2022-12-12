The bonk prevention edition! Five cool things coming soon from Rapha, Supersapiens, Juice Lubes, Suunto and Spoked

We've all 'hit the wall' or cracked pretty badly when out on a ride, so this week's highlights from our bulging pile of bikes, kit and gear on test might help prevent that so-called bonk.

The Supersapiens glucose monitoring system to fend off running out of gas, Suunto's heart rate monitor to see how much effort you're putting in, the Spoked Training app to "train smarter", Rapha's long-sleeve jersey to ward off the cold and a chain cleaner from Juice Lubes... because no one likes a squeaky chain!

Supersapiens Glucose Monitoring System and Energy Band Version Zero

£130/28 days

Supersapiens Glucose Monitoring System and Energy Band Version Zero is a glucose biosensor that streams your glucose data to the Supersapiens app in real time.

The energy band is a one-off purchase costing €159 (around £137) and the monitoring system priced at £130 for 28 days comes with 2 two biosensors – each one lasting 14 days.

Supersapiens says: "This is for those who are looking to dial in their personal nutrition, increase energy, reduce inflammation, promote recovery, sustain performance, and know exactly whats going on inside their bodies."

You are able to visualise how everything impacts your glucose levels, every minute of the day with the aim of learning how to turn your data into positive behaviour changes.

It currently integrates with Garmin, TrainingPeaks and Apple Health. Check back in a couple of weeks to see if Jamie agrees that you will "never bonk again" after using this.

www.supersapiens.com

Suunto Smart Heart Rate Belt

£69

Using a heart rate monitor allows you to monitor the intensity you're riding at, and Suunto says its Smart Heart Rate Belt "provides accurate heart rate data without compromising comfort."

It is compatible with Bluetooth smart devices and suitable for multiple sports including swimming, with 30m water resistance.

The strap is adjustable and washable and comes in sizes S (56-82 cm), M (70-110 cm) and L (96-160 cm).

www.suunto.com

Spoked Training App

£11.99/month

The best cycling training apps help provide structure to your riding. Spoked says it is your personalised cycling coach, helping you "build your knowledge base and learn the finer details of cycling."

It claims to combine the personalised nature of a cycling coach and the accessibility of an app into a smart plan for any level of fitness and goals.

Based on your training performances every session is personalised to you, so hopefully bonking won't be a frequent occurrence!

www.spoked.com

Rapha Men's Brevet Long Sleeve Jersey

£155

Admittedly, this isn't directly going to prevent you from bonking... but Rapha says this long-sleeve jersey is recommended for cold conditions, and staying warm on long endurance rides is key to not cracking.

This jersey also features high-vis stripes around the chest and a reflective armband "for high visibility."

There are three large cargo pockets offering "ample storage for essentials"; plenty of room for ride snacks to test out the Supersapiens system.

www.rapha.cc

Dirt Juice Boss in a Can, Chain Cleaner

£8.99

Again, not a bonking prevention tool, but no one likes hearing their own - or someone else's - squeaky chain!

There are lots of gains to be made from a clean drivetrain with reports of 1-2% power losses from a grubby chain.

Juice Lubes Dirt Juice Boss In A Can works as a spray-on drivetrain degreaser which they say will "restore it to box-fresh, ready for a fresh coat of lube." See what Dave has to say in the next couple of weeks about whether this really does send "oily, greasy grime packing."

www.juicelubes.com

