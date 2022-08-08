Support road.cc

Five cool things coming soon (but on a budget) from Vittoria, Decathlon, Topeak, Hutchinson and Formbeat

Check out the latest and coolest gear we have on test right now, with full reports on the way…
by Jamie Williams
Mon, Aug 08, 2022 17:00
Very often the coolest products that we get in for review seem to cost an arm and a leg... well this week that's going to change. Here are five products that have the potential to be absolute bargains, so keep your eyes peeled for the full reviews following over the next few weeks.

Triban RC100 Cycling Bib Shorts

£24.99

2022 Triban Mens Cycling Bib Shorts RC100 - legs back.jpg

What's cool about these bib shorts is that they cost less than what many boutique brands charge for a pair of socks. They're aimed at beginners with a recommended ride time of up to two hours or 50km. 

These are Triban's first "fully co-designed" shorts and feature a medium density pad, reflective accents and are available in either black or navy blue. Stu has been putting these to the test, will they be as comfortable as they are cheap? Keep your eye out for his full review dropping in a few weeks' time...

www.decathlon.co.uk

FormBeat Analytics Tool software

~£21/year

Formbeat Analytics training software

Formbeat Analytics is a new training app that has similar features to Strava Premium and Trainingpeaks. It allows you to monitor weekly training load, see whether you are maintaining, losing or gaining fitness, and track form and fatigue.

At $25 for an annual subscription (or $3 per month), this works out a lot cheaper than the alternatives. Can it deliver all the metrics and activity analysis that Ed wants? Check back soon for his full verdict...

www.formbeat.com

Hutchinson Challenger tyre

£29.99

2022 Hutchinson Challenger tyre.jpg

The Challenger road bike tyre is designed for endurance riding, and this was no better demonstrated by second-place finisher Ulrich Bartolmoes in the 2022 Transcontinental. This is the tube-type clincher version (A tubeless version is coming in 2023) and is available in 25, 28 and 30mm widths, there are also black or tan-wall options to choose from.

> What’s the best bike for tackling the Transcontinental Race across Europe? Take a look at the leaders’ continent-crushing machines

Hutchinson says that the Challenger will "deliver peace of mind, year-round. A tyre with no compromises, delivering exceptional performance in terms of longevity, comfort and safety." It's also been tested up to 8,000km, we're doing our best to get through as many of those as possible!

www.cycling.hutchinson.com

Topeak Taillux 25 DF

£34.99

2022 Topeak Taillux 25 DF - 1.jpg

The Taillux 25 clamps to the rear of your saddle rails and as the name suggests, boats 25 lumens of intensity. In blink mode Topeak claims it'll last 30 hours, and when it does need recharging it has a USB-A plug so no lead is required.

> Best road bike saddles 2022

The "Duo Fixer system" allows a second accessory to be added to the same mount such as QuickClick saddle bags, Tubi tools, CO2 inflators, and fenders. Will it live up to the claims and provide a faff and rattle-free solution? Check back in a few weeks to find out.

www.topeak.com

Vittoria Corsa N.EXT tyre

£64.99

2022 Vittoria Corsa Next tyres - 1.jpeg

Our last pick of the day can't exactly be considered cheap, but I for one am looking forwards to seeing how they perform. Vittoria's latest tyre with a nylon casing takes square aim at the Continental GP5000 and is available in both tube type clincher form (£54.99) or tubeless-ready like we have in for review.

> Vittoria releases the Corsa Next - a cheaper and more durable tyre

Can they really deliver "racing-inspired speed and feel, with everyday durability"? Aaron has been finding out and his full verdict will be dropping shortly...

www.vittoria.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.

Jamie Williams

Jamie has been riding bikes since a tender age but really caught the bug for racing and reviewing whilst studying towards a master's in Mechanical engineering at Swansea University. Having graduated, he decided he really quite liked working with bikes and is now a full-time addition to the road.cc team. When not writing about tech news or working on the Youtube channel, you can still find him racing local crits trying to cling on to his cat 2 licence...and missing every break going...

