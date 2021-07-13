Five cool things coming soon from Sensa, Triban, Whoop, PRO and Vredestein

Well that other thing is all over and it didn't quite go how we wanted it to (the English members of the road.cc team anyway)... then with Wimbledon finished and the Olympics starting in a week or so, it's all eyes on the Tour de France! Is Pogacar's win guaranteed, will Cav keep that green jersey all the way to Paris and smash Merckx's record? We'll be pondering these questions as we potter around our local lanes riding, wearing and using the latest ans greatest products in the world of cycling. Here's this week's selection...

Triban RC500 Special Edition Pocket Bib Shorts

£49.99

When jersey pockets aren't enough, it's time for pocketed bib shorts. These bibs from Decathlon's in-house brand Triban have a single pocket on the outside of the thigh, and in this 'bright tomato' colourway (Decathlon's words not ours) they're certainly a departure from your regular black shorts. They're also described as "super comfy thanks to the mesh straps and ergonomic pad with gel inserts" - is it all enough to impress our reviewer Ty Rutherford? The review is coming early next month.

Whoop Strap 3.0

£180.00

Promising to revolutionise your training with super accurate data collected via the sleek wrist strap, the Whoop Strap 3.0 is already been used by the EF Education Nippo pro team. Gathering information 24/7 via a sensor system, the continuous tracking offers to help you train optimally by analysing recovery, strain and sleep metrics to balance the hard work with recovery. Is Liam Cahill now whooping with joy due to his rapid performance gains? The review is coming soon.

Sensa Giulia Evo Aero Disc

£4,197.00

Available exclusively at Merlin Cycles in the UK, the Giulia Evo Aero succeeds the original Giulia and is described as an all-rounder. With the carbon monocoque frame described as more aero and comfortable than the last version yet light enough to take on big climbs, Sensa says it's "a proper racer" that will see you through savage sprints and steady gran fondos alike. It's optimised for 25mm tyres, but if you're going wider nowadays then it'll take 28mm tyres just fine. A Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset and 50mm deep Supra RFC Elite Carbon Disc wheels make this a very capable package. Has Stu Kerton sensed that he's riding a winning bike? Check back for the full test report soon.

PRO Discover Team Seatpost Bag

£149.99

While this seatpack isn't cheap, if you're a bikepacking fanatic then the PRO Discover Team with a 10 litre capacity could be the only one you ever need. Weighing just 215g, PRO says it's made of super lightweight materials and is fully waterproof. PU zippers and optimised integrated fixation straps keep everything secure, while anti-sway technology should stop harsh winds from making your bike feel unstable. A roll-top closure should ensure your essentials stay dry, while bungee cord straps allow for additional storage and quick-access. Find out if it's worth the price tag in the full review later this month...

Vredestein Fortezza Senso Superiore

£59.99

Vredestein's race tyres have a reputation for lightness and were rather niche in the UK for some years - but with a UK distributor since late 2019 and a range of beefier options, it's now much easier to pick up a pair of the Dutch brand's handmade performance tyres. Vredestein claims the Fortezza Senso Superiore offer "maximum grip, low rolling resistance and high comfort", and weigh in at 220-235g per tyre. The compound is called All Weather Silica (AWS) TriComp, and Vredestein says the puncture protection is "excellent". Speedy and tough? Stu Kerton will be telling us in his review very soon...

