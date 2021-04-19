Five cool things coming soon from Van Rysel, Met, Lusso, OTE Sports and Coefficient

Treated to lovely spring riding at the weekend and wow, those exciting finishes at the Amstel Gold Race. Our team of testers were enjoying the sunshine (even if it's still a little chilly) and were putting the latest arrivals through their paces. Here's a look at some of the neatest and coolest bits on test right now...

£286

Designed within UCI and ITU rules, the RR's patent pending integrated computer bridge provides increased hand placement options to “powerfully and comfortably lift you over a steep climb and/or stretch-out and narrow-up to bridge a gap or breakaway from the pack” says Coefficient.

With a deeper drop and increased rigidity, the carbon RR promises a more aggressive, aerodynamic riding position, while its patented Coefficient SWOPE (sloping, sweeping bar tops) is designed to relax your upper body and improve respiratory and neuromuscular function. Compatible with the major cycling computer mounts including Garmin, Wahoo and Hammerhead, Rob Wilmott’s been testing these bars and his full report is on the way very soon…

www.coefficient.cc

£220

Launched last month, the new Manta helmet has an aerodynamic edge over the previous iteration, thanks to its lower and tube-shaped profile at the rear. This is despite Met adding the MIPS-C2 safety system for added protection.

Met claims the Manta MIPS has a mean drag saving of 4 watts over the last Manta at a 77 degree angle and 3 watts at a 65 degree angle, testing at 33km/h, 50km/h and 80km/h in the Newton laboratory of Milan with no side wind. Ash Quinlan has been heading out on rides wearing this sleek looking lid and his full report is landing soon…

www.met-helmets.com

£29.99

This base layer started out life as a plastic bottle. PET bottles can be recycled into a wide variety of products including polyester fibres Lusso explains. The British brand has been working with its fabric suppliers to develop a new mesh material that is soft and lightweight, with no compromise in quality for its new ethically sourced base layer. 93% recycled polyester has been used for its lightweight and high moisture transfer properties, while 7% elastane gives flexibility and a better fit.

Mike Stenning has been testing out this lightweight eco layer and his verdict is coming shortly…

www.lusso.bike

£2,229.99

New in Van Rysel’s EDR (EnDuRance) range, this performance carbon road bike is designed for competitive riders for the flats and the climbs. It promises to surprise with its reactivity and comfort.

This 8.13kg build is kitted out with a full Shimano 105 disc groupset with hydraulic disc brakes, and rolls on Fulcrum Racing 700 DB Tubeless ready wheels with 25mm wide Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance tyres. The Di2 compatible frame has a press fit 86 bottom bracket and tyre clearance up to 30mm.

How much performance can £2,229.99 get you? Stuart Kerton has been finding out and will be delivering his full report on the new EDR shortly…

www.decathlon.co.uk

OTE Super Carbs Energy drink

£28.50

Super Carbs is OTE Sport’s performance energy drink formulated with a dual energy source of maltodextrin and fructose, and is said to be capable of delivering 80g of carbohydrate per 500ml serving to fuel your workout. Electrolytes are also included to help you stay hydrated.

OTE Sports recommends using this Super Carbs mix during exercise if you’re doing a high intensity workout, riding in cooler conditions when you may not need to drink as much to remain hydrated and when you don’t have much time to take on fluid/energy, as more carbohydrates per mouthful is delivered by this drink.

Every batch of this product is tested for banned substances under the Informed Sport programme. Designed to be mixed with water, this Lemon and Lime or Blackcurrant flavoured drink contains no artificial sweeteners, colours or preservatives. Jamie Williams has been filling up the bottles on his bike with this drink and will be giving us his verdict shortly…

www.otesports.co.uk

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.