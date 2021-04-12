Five cool things coming soon from Pacenti, Goodyear, Altura, Vaude and Bear Bones

Brrr, were you also back into full winter gear at the weekend? Hopefully this cold snap will come to an end soon! Our team of testers were out and about testing some valuable and handy bits of kit, here's a round up of some of the best bits...

£139.99

Altura’s Nightvision Hurricane Waterproof Jacket comes with an improved cut and increased breathability for a relaxed fitting waterproof that will cover you on and off the bike.

The waterproofing and taped seams should provide protection from the elements, while the iridescent reflective print detail and printed reflective panels promise to increase visibility on the roads. The jacket also features an ‘in pocket’ and back ventilation system for keeping you cooler as you push on the pace. Neil Gander has been heading out on t in this jacket and his verdict is coming soon…

www.altura.co.uk

£90

Made in Germany, the large main compartment of this minimalistic backpack has 30 litres of capacity and various inner pockets. A waterproof roll closure promises to keep your belongings dry and there’s a safety light attachment point for visibility while riding.

The Vaude Green Shape label stands for environmentally friendly, functional products made from sustainable materials. For example, the felt padded shoulder straps are made from wool combine with cow’s milk that can no longer be used for consumption due to strict regulations and would otherwise be disposed of. This makes the straps silky soft and offers natural, antibacterial properties in direct contact with skin. I’ve been testing this stylish eco bag and my report is landing soon…

www.raleigh.co.uk

£1050

With a 21mm internal rim width, this new 50mm deep wheelset is said to maximise the tyre profile with the widest clincher profile rim brakes can take. The tubeless-ready 1140g wheelset is handbuilt in the UK and promises to come into its own on rolling roads and at higher average speeds. The PR50 works best with 25mm or 28mm tyre widths fitted, but can also be used with 23mm or 30mm. As with all Pacenti hand built wheels there is no upper weight limit. Jez Ash has been rolling on these wheels and his full report is coming soon…

www.pacenticycledesign.co.uk

£40

Goodyear’s Connector Ultimate Tubeless Complete tyres are designed from gravel adventuring and are said to be capable of tackling any terrain.

A versatile tread pattern features tightly-spaced centre knobs combined with aggressive side knobs. The R:Armor tyre casing adds puncture protection, while the DYNAMIC:Silica4 and A/T Compound promises to perform well in both wet and dry conditions, providing predictable grip and low rolling-resistance. Available with tan sidewalls, Rob Wilmott has been 700x50 versions and his full report will be landing soon…

www.paligap.cc

£18

This 22g light stove is designed to cover for you when you want more than just a cup of tea—it’s stable enough to handle pots from 80mm up to 150mm thanks to its larger diameter.

The dual jet pattern promises to maximise efficiency and decrease potential ‘hot spots’ on the pot base. The stove is 50mm wide x 43mm high and has a maximum fuel capacity of 30ml.

Is this a worthwhile addition to a bikepacking setup? Mike Stead has been finding out and will be letting us all know shortly…

www.bearbonesbikepacking.co.uk

