Five cool things coming soon from Giant, Sidi, PRO, SunGod and Bontrager

Hope you all enjoyed your Easter weekend of noming chocolate eggs and riding as much as I did... Our team of reviewers were out putting the miles in and here's a selection of the neatest bits we've been testing.

£179.99

PRO’s PLT Ergo Carbon Handlebar promise to be strong, stiff and lightweight (230g) with a comfortable and ergonomic fit for all riders. The UD T700 carbon construction features ergonomic top sections, compact drops and a 4 degree flare for a wider base for controlling the bike on sweeping descents.

The semi-integrated cable routing ensures a neat cockpit and the handlebars are available in six widths from 36cm up to 46cm for comfort for riders of all sizes. Iwein Dekoninck has been testing these bars and his full report is landing shortly…

www.freewheel.co.uk

£70

Available in plenty of colours, the Sierras are SunGod’s glasses for on and off the bike style. The 4KO lenses are said to be precisely manufactured from 2mm polycarbonate with refined lens tints for enhanced contrast and to optimise clarity. The lens also boasts triple-layer scratch resistance, 100% UV and impact protection.

SunGod’s Adventureproof frame promises to be ultra-flexible (flexing without snapping) and features Pop-Lock screwless hinges for security and durability. Liam Cahill has been testing the Sierras and his verdict is coming soon…

www.sungod.co

£1649

The Contend SL 1 Disc is Giant’s versatile all-rounder, engineered with the brand’s lightweight ALUXX SL aluminium frame technology, made predominantly for 6011 alloy for “best-in-class strength-to-weight ratios”. The geometry promises to blend confidence with agile cornering and acceleration, suitable for a wide variety of levels.

The D-Fuse composite seatpost is designed to reduce road shocks and vibrations, while added tyre clearance up to 32mm allows you to run larger volume tyres for a smoother ride feel. The disc-brake bike is equipped with Shimano’s 105 groupset. Stuart Kerton has been putting this bike through its pace and his full report will be up on the site shorty…

www.giant-bicycles.com

£360

Sidi’s Jarins boast clean olive-green or iridescent aesthetics, comfort and durability for off-road adventures. The soft instep ratchet and dialled closure system promises to enable you to adjust the closure form both sides to match your instep, for a secure, comfy fit. While the pop-up push button buckles are designed for easy on-the-go adjustments.

A replaceable reinforcement mount for pedal cleats is said to prevent excessive stress on the fully carbon fibre sole and replaceable tread blocks also extend the longevity of these shoes. I have been heading off-road, mainly to the South Downs Way, on these and my full report will be landing soon…

saddleback.co.uk

£69.99

Bontrager’s 7 litre capacity boot bag has a roll top buckled waterproof closure to keep your belongings dry as you commute. It can be securely mounted to MIK racks and features a keyed installation system that locks the bag to the rack to prevent theft, but also promises to be easy to remove when you need to. External pockets are included to help you organise your essentials and gear, while shoulder straps can be attached for easy transporting when off the bike. Matt Lamy has filling up this bag for his commutes and his full report will be coming soon…

www.trekbikes.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.