Five cool things coming soon from Topeak, Zefal, Alba Optics, Defeet and Bontrager

£69.99

The Z Adventure R17 saddle bag is designed to carry a large volume of items without the need of a rear rack fitted to your bike. It attaches to the saddle rails and seat post for optimal weight distribution and can carry a maximum load of 5kg.

Its volume can be adjusted from eight to 17 litres, and the folding closure and waterproof fabric should protect what’s inside from the elements.

Stuart Kerton has been going on adventures with this bag and his full report will be landing soon…

www.chickencyclekit.co.uk

Bontrager Velocis Winter gloves

£49.99

The new Velocis winter gloves are made of a softshell fabric with a fleece lining and include an integrated waterproof bladder for when you get caught out in the elements. The unpadded gloves feature a Wetgrip palm, which promises “unmatched handlebar grip and feel in any weather”.

Other useful touches include an integrated buckle to keep the pair locked together when not in use, a soft nose wipe on the thumb and a touchscreen-compatible pointer finger. Bontrager says these gloves are “highly dexterous”; Liam Cahill has been out in all weather conditions and he will be letting us know soon if these gloves they live up to Bontrager’s claims…

www.trekbikes.com

£129.99

This workstand does not require mounting or claiming your bike—with these systems there is always the concern that scratches or damage could be caused to your beloved bike frame. Instead, your seatpost or seat tube can be hung from the arm of the Prepstand ZX. This system lifts the rear wheel up, while the front stays on the floor.

When not in use it claims to be easy to collapse down, store and open with a simple QR clamp—it folds down to 88x11x11cm. It also comes with an optional tool tray to hold tools and small parts, close for quick and easy access. Emma Silversides has been using this stand for repairs and her full report will be up on the site soon…

www.extrauk.co.uk

£22.99

The Mont Ventoux socks from DeFeet feature a breathable and quick-wicking Ventoux grid pattern that is said to remove material in strategic patterns to create thinner windows that allow sweat to disappear more quickly. The extruded filament polyester thread, rather than a ring-spun yarn, promises to provide a slicker and smoother feeling, as well as saving weight.

Stuart Kerton has been testing the very bright orange versions, but these socks are also available in blue, black, pink and white. Stu’s verdict on these will land soon…

www.i-ride.co.uk

