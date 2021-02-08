Five cool things coming soon from Princeton, Alba Optics, Castelli, Bici and ETC

Were you promised lots of snow and then left with a pathetic dusting like I have been? Still, with such low temperatures hoovering around, our team of testers has had to be careful when trying out these exciting bits of kit that have landed in the road.cc offices...

The Arid Waterproof Roll Top Pannier has a 27 litre capacity and a rolltop design for easy entering. With welded seams and high-density waterproof materials, the IPX4 waterproof rated pannier should keep your belongings inside dry.

This pannier has a front and side pocket, two internal pockets as well as a separate laptop bag. The quick-release fitting system is said to aid easy attachment and removal, while a detachable shoulder strap helps you take this bag around when off the bike. Simon Withers is testing the pannier and will be giving his verdict shortly...

Handmade in Italy, the Alba Optics Stratos has a frame that is said to provide an unobstructed and complete view of your environment, while a central vent in the lens is designed to allow the heat and steam to escape before it affects your vision.

It has a lightweight polycarbonate interchangeable lens with, what Alba Optics claim, is a simple interlocking system. To adapt the Stratos to your frame, the frame is telescopic and is also adjustable in four different positions. With a photochromatic lens that is said to guarantee excellent visibility in poor and intense light conditions, I will be heading out with these in all conditions to see how these perform. My full report will land shortly.

The Pro Version bike stand is an invisible, lightweight and portable option so riders can take photos of their bike at any angle, without needing to rely on something to hold the bike up or, worse a prop ruining the photo. The one piece construction, made from 100% recyclable plastic, claims to hold the bike straight and vertical with the crank arm at the preferred 3 o’clock position.

This stand is available in three different heights and thicknesses to support road bikes, gravel/mtb and ebikes. The road bike size is 3” x 10.5” x 3mm and weighs in at 55g. Hollis Jones has been taking snaps of his bike with this stand and will be letting us know how he got on shortly...

Princeton says these innovative 6560 wheels offer better speed through the breakthrough of dynamic cross-section variability, which yields lower drag and reduced effects of vortex shedding. After four years of research and development, the brand claims this is wind tunnel confirmed. With 24 sinusoidal oscillations, the unusually shaped rim varies between 60mm and 65mm deep.

Our tester Stuart Kerton is testing the disc brake version, but there is also a rim brake alternative. Stu’s full report will be landing on the site soon...

This emergency rain jacket from Castelli sits in your back pocket, folded into half a jersey pocket, ready just in case you get unlucky with the weather.

It features interesting rain gutters on the arms and on the back to channel away the worst of the weather from your hands and backside. With a waterproof zipper, seam sealing throughout and made from the Deluge Light 2.5 layer waterproof fabric, this should keep rain off you with its 10,000mm water column. Castelli clarifies this doesn’t mean it is suitable for a prolonged rainy ride, but ideal when you get caught out. Available from S to 3XL in four colours, yellow fluro, black, forest grey and red. Steve Williams has been stashing this jacket into his jersey pocket and will be letting us know how dry he kept when the weather turned, soon…

