Five cool things coming soon from Oakley, Santini, Spatzwear, Avrox and Baggicase

After a festive Five Cool Things interlude, it's Monday already so we're back to showing you a fine selection of stuff we've got in for testing at the moment. Conditions have been rather chilly over the festive hols, so definitely worth leaving it a few hours for the ice to clear away! Nevertheless, our team of testers have been braving these conditions to try out lots of interesting bits of kit, and here are some highlights...

£37.99

Developed with Oxford University, this patented formula (which is vegetarian, vegan and gluten free) is said to enhance oxygen delivery to muscles and works best when taken shortly before or during exercise. For £37.99 it comes in 28 individual sachets for easy use and each simply needs to be poured into 200ml of plain water, with a third of the bottle empty so that it can be activated when shaken. Drink within 15 minutes and Avrox says “you’ll see real benefits in minutes, not hours”. I’ve been regularly taking this drink before exercise and my full report with be landing on road.cc soon…

www.avrox.com

£57.90 - £66.90

Handmade in Spain, the Baggicase Classic phone case is designed for carrying a smartphone, money and keys on and off the bike. It promises to be waterproof, whether that’s from rain or sweat. Added to that, it has been made from an antibacterial fabric to prevent it from becoming smelly, even after getting coating by sweat sitting in your back pocket on multiple rides.

Available in four sizes depending on your phone, Baggicase has a helpful calculator where you can input the brand and model of your phone and are then given a recommended case sized. Hollis Jones has been carrying his essentials in this case in his back pocket on rides lately and we will soon here all about how he got on…

www.baggicase.cc

£143

The Sutro Lites are Oakley’s latest cycling glasses which are a pared-down version of the brand’s popular Sutro frame. This semi-rimless frame is said to offer a larger field of vision and improved ventilation. It comes complete with Oakley’s Prizm lens which enhances colour and contrast, and its Unobtainium (silicone rubber) nosepads promise increased grip when you are hot and sweaty.

You may be already impressed with the sleek-looking design, but how do these perform when riding? I have been staring at my handlebars (and the beautiful countryside) behind these lenses and my full report will be coming to the site very soon…

www.oakley.com

£79.99

With the chilly cycling conditions lately it is important to have a decent pair of gloves so you can still feel your fingers when getting out for the winter miles. Spatzwear’s patent pending “Thrmoz” gloves promise to keep you warm in the depths of winter with its extra wind blocking “fold out” shell (which tucks back away into a hidden pocket). The cuff has been made extra long so your wrists are covered. A four-way stretch and inner soft fleecy lining means these should have a comfy fit, while the robust, sticky epoxy gel grippers on the palm, thumb and index finger claim to provide “excellent grip, feel and dexterity” .

Are these the ultimate cycling gloves for riding in winter’s harshest offerings? Matt Page has been heading out in the coldest of conditions and his full report with be coming soon…

www.spatzwear.com

£215

Santini’s Adapt Polartec thermal bib tights are made from Polartec’s Power Wool series which uses a combination of natural and synthetic fabrics. This mix promises warmth retention and comfortable next to skin contact, while the outer face provides “quick drying times, shape retention and durability”.

Reflective thermo-adhesive details can be found on the lower legs for visibility in low light riding. These bib tights are said to be suitable in a variety of conditions from the challenges of frosty spins as well as the unsettled weather of early spring rides. How well do these perform? Paul Robson has been testing these and his verdict will be landing shortly…

www.santinisms.co.uk

