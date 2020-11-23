Five cool things coming soon from Castelli, Genesis (new Croix de Fer), WaterField, Gore and Wizard Works

Looks like a mild week of riding ahead of us with no early morning frost, should make for some great sunrise outings before work. Here's some of the stuff we've had in that's been sparking plenty of interest at road.cc towers recently...

£290.00

Castelli’s new winter jacket offering is essentially an outer hardshell with a jersey-like inner, and with this the Alpha RoS 2 Jacket claims to have resolved issues relating to moisture management. For better ventilation regulation, Castelli has introduced a double layer construction that enables riders to separate the insulating layer from the wind and rain protection outer—this is said to allow airflow inside the jacket to evacuate moisture without any skin exposure. Providing “significant rain protection”, reduced seams should limit opportunities for water to find its way in. Also included are three rear pockets with drain holes, a zippered side pocket, water-resistant YKK® Vislon® zipper and a double layer sleeve cuff for a smooth transition between the jacket and gloves. Castelli says this jacket is suitable for rides when the temperature plummets down to -5°, but also caters for milder 10 °C outings. The perfect winter jacket? Mat Brett will be delivering his verdict soon.

www.saddleback.co.uk

£1,499.00

The Croix De Fer 20 is Genesis’s do-it-all bike for regular commuting to off-road adventures. A Reynolds 725 frameset remains at the heart of this bike, but Genesis says updates have been made to increase the bike’s versatility. Capacity for 45mm rear and 50mm front tyres on the 700c rims increases the multi-terrain capability of this bike. The drivetrain has been updated to Shimano’s gravel specific GRX set up with a 46/30t chainset and 11-34t cassette. A third bottle mount, rack and mudguard mounts and fixings for Anything Cages, means the Croix De Fer 20 is ready for long rides and bikepacking excursions. What is it like to ride Genesis’s updated versatile bike? Stuart Kerton has been finding out and his test report is coming to the site shortly…

www.freewheel.co.uk

£62.12

WaterField’s premium leather tool case is designed to fit in a jersey pocket and can hold riding essentials including tools and your phone. A soft padding lines the dedicated phone pocket to protect it from tools, while waterproof zippers and the nylon exterior is said to keep the contents dry. There are two sizes available to suit small and large phones. How much can each fit comfortably? I’ve been out riding with this tool case in my back pocket and my full report is going to land soon…

www.sfbags.com

£119.99

Suitable for rides between 5° C and 15°C, Gore’s C5 Thermo Bib Tights feature the brand’s Windstopper cup technology which promises spray protection and to be a breathable windproof front. The slim fitting bib tights has reduced seams with its new draped design and is said to provide increased stretch comfort. A mesh insert has been included to help with ventilation and reflective details will also have you covered for visibility. Finished off with a waterproofing DWR treatment, how do these bib tights stand up to winter conditions? Stuart Kerton’s review is coming soon…

www.gorewear.com

£70.00

The Lil Presto is Wizard Works barrell bag for easy access to snacks and extra layers when on day long adventures. For mounting to either your handlebars or saddle (if it has saddle loops), included are two Voile Nano Straps for “rock solid attachment that won’t mark your bar”. Wizard Works says the bag is “very water resistant” thanks it’s waterproof Cordura outer fabric, waterproof nylon liner and YKK Aquaguard water-resistant zipper. Available in a cool range of designs including black camo, splatter and rust, this barrel bag certainly looks a neat addition to your bike, but how does it perform? I’ve been taking it along on longer rides and I’ll be sharing my full verdict soon…

www.wizard.works

