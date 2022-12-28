Five cool things to look forward to in the New Year from Castelli, Enduro, Scribe, Van Rysel and Galibier

As 2022 comes to end, what better way to kick-start your New Year's resolutions than with some new cycling kit? Here are five cool things you can expect to see in the New Year from our sizeable pile of kit in for review.

Highlights include Enduro Bearings' ceramic jockey wheels which promise to last forever, "do-everything" shoe covers from Castelli, Van Rysel's winter cycling tights to help get you out in the cold without breaking the bank, a gilet from Galibier for when we approach those spring months and a "super lightweight, alloy" wheelset from Scribe.

£179.99

You may have already spotted these on Jamie's 2022 Specialized Allez Sprint dream build as he's currently putting them to the test.

Enduro Bearings says that this is "the ultimate upgrade pulley. Guaranteed to last forever against corrosion", but will Jamie agree?

These jockey wheels feature XD-15 Ceramic-Hybrid, radial bearings which are said to enhance shifting performance and longevity, and these sit at the top of Enduro's range.

We've gone for the Shimano Dura-Ace and Ultegra 11sp option which weigh in at 14g on our trusty road.cc scales of truth, but other options are available for alternative groupsets.

cycling.endurobearings.com

£80

Castelli's Perfetto Shoecover is designed to offer a performance-fit, focusing on "exceptional breathability" and a "high level of water protection from road spray."

Castelli says that this is "the do-everything bootie", best suited to temperatures ranging between 2°C and 14°C.

They also feature GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ WINDSTOPPER® Stretch Light fabric, reflective detailing at the back, "abrasion-resistant" fabric under foot and silicone gripper elastic at the top. Is there anything worse than wet feet?

www.castelli-cycling.com

£79.99

Bib tights are a staple in a cyclist's wardrobe but Van Rysel says, "these cycling tights are not just another pair of cycling tights" and promise they will last you for years to come!

What's more, they cost far less than many of the best winter bib tights that we've tested to date.

Being part of Van Rysel's Racer Line, these are designed for long rides and dedicated to performance with "comfort and freedom of movement".

These bib tights are said to be "soft, warm, windproof and water-repellent" and suited for rides in temperatures between -3°C and 10°C. As you can see on our good-looking mannequin, the back provides high coverage and is made of "breathable" mesh fabric with "ultra-comfortable" stretchy bib straps.

www.decathlon.co.uk

£69.25

Galibier's GrandTour Foul weather Gilet weighs in on the heavy side on our scales at 235g. Rather than focusing on being lightweight, Galibier appear to have focused on designing a gilet that can be kept on for the duration of a ride thanks to three rear pockets and a front zipped chest valuables pocket which they say will fit even a larger phone.

The Galibier GrandTour Foul weather Gilet is a "waterproof" and "breathable" top-garment. Galibier says it is engineered for racing and riding in unpredictable spring and autumn conditions, combined with a jersey.

We're particularly pleased to see 3M reflective trim on the shoulders and pockets, as well as a sizeable centre panel which should help keep you visible in nighttime riding.

It is available in seven sizes from XS to XXXL. Our full verdict will be appearing on the site soon.

www.galibier.cc

£440

These Scribe Race-D Wide+ wheels are an evolution of the Scribe Race-D wheelset that we reviewed and loved. However, the new wheelset features a wider internal profile of 21mm compared to 19mm before, giving you the option to fit wider tyres.

Scribe says they are a "super lightweight, alloy" wheelset and we weighed them at just 1,448g (31g lighter than previously) on our road.cc scales of truth, placing them amongst carbon alternatives.

The Race-D Wide+ wheelset features a 26mm-deep aluminium rim, "lightning fast" Ratchet Drive hubs and is tubeless-ready. Sadly, that candy apple green free hub body won't be visible once a cassette is fitted.

Check back in a couple of weeks to see how these compare to the Scribe Race-D wheelset.

www.scribecycling.co.uk

