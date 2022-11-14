Is this the future of mudguards? Five cool things coming soon from Ass Savers, Specialized, Prime, Magene and Bell

This week's highlights include gear for bikepacking, a bike radar light and a new helmet from Bell. There's also the latest version of the Prime Baroudeur wheels (will they get another 10/10 like last time?) and Ass Savers' new Win-Wing mudguard which it claims will offer all the benefits of a much heavier design. As always you can expect full reviews to go live on the site in the coming days and weeks...

Specialized/Fjallraven Seatbag Harness

£125.00

Specialized has partnered with Fjällräven to offer a huge range of bikepacking and adventure gear, and we've got a whole heap of it out on test. This seat bag promises 10 or 16 litres of cargo carrying capacity depending on which drybag is selected, and Specialized says that its compact size (45 x 11 x 20cm) makes it compatible with most frames and wheel clearances.

The seat bag claims impressive durability thanks to the Vinylon panels and aluminium frame. Other features include quick-release Camlock buckles, reflective details to increase visibility in low-light conditions and adaptable fixtures. Hollis Jones has been lugging all kinds of cargo with this one, and his full verdict is coming soon...

Prime Baroudeur V2 Disc Alloy Wheelset

£249.99

You're probably bored of us harking on about how good an upgraded wheelset can feel compared to stock hoops, but it's something that we think is worth repeating!

Prime has lofty ambitions to become THE value-for-money components and wheels upgrade brand, and these latest Baroudeur wheels epitomise that. In fact, it was the first generation of the Baroudeur wheels that scored an illusive 10/10. In times of rising prices, we're impressed to see that the second generation retains the £249.99 price tag.

Prime says it has added its ratchet freehub technology to the 26mm deep and 19mm internal rims, and continues to offer a long list of replacement parts to keep these wheels turning for years to come. John Stevenson has been putting in the miles on these and his full review will be up on the site in the coming weeks.

Magene L508 Radar Tail Light

£125.49

Over the last few years, many of us have become accustomed to rear radar systems on bikes, and often these are now integrated into a rear light. Magene's offering, the catchily-named L508, comes in significantly cheaper than the compatible Garmin Varia (£169.99), offers a 40-degree detection angle and has a claimed range of 140m.

The Magene doesn't cut corners when it comes to modes and functionality either. There's a smart braking function, peloton mode for when riding in a bunch and a claimed visibility of 220 degrees.

The new device is compatible with Magene's own bike computers as well as Wahoo, Garmin and Bryton devices. Dave has been out using this system... will the IPX7 waterproof rating and up to 12-hour battery life ring true?

Bell XR Spherical Road Helmet

£209.99

Bell helmets first appeared on the scene in 1954, and have since been responsible for some of the best cycling helmets to hit the market. That said, the brand has been a bit quiet on the road scene in recent years, and aims to change all that with this new XR Spherical. For anyone after something not quite as out there as this bright blue contraption, Bell also offers the helmet in black, white and a rather good-looking 'Gloss Titanium'.

The new helmet is designed for more than just road riding, featuring Mips technology which claims to protect from rotational forces. Like many of the latest helmets, this one uses a dual-density EPS construction.

George Hill has been using this lid to find out whether it really can balance sweat management, ventilation and weight to mix it up with the best.

Ass Savers Win Wing Road

£22.00

Ass Savers has been the go-to minimalist mudguard since 2012; so if previous success is anything to go by, we should take note of this new model.

Dubbed the 'Win Wing', the new mudguard is certainly lightweight, with this road version weighing in at just 64g. For those using wider tyres, Ass-savers also offers a gravel version.

Despite its low weight, Ass Savers claims that it brings all the benefits of full mudguards without jamming or rattling. We're not yet convinced the person riding behind will agree, but John Stevenson has used the rubber straps to attach the Win Wing to his seat stays and will be letting us know whether it's something we should all be going out and buying very soon...

