Are these Oakleys dope or nope? Check them out in this week's five cool things also featuring Specialized, Rapha, Altura and Tifosi

As always, our reviewers have been busy messing with the latest and greatest products. There's Oakley's 'marmite' sunnies that you'll either love or hate, the new Evade 3 aero helmet, a cycling backpack from Altura, the most expensive set of bib shorts we've ever tested and a new bike from Tifosi...

Oakley Kato sunglasses

£245.00

The Oakley Kato isn't exactly a new release, but they certainly are a very interesting set of sunnies. Are they cool? Well they're a bit like marmite... the futuristic curved lens that also covers the nose has divided opinion since their launch but does it work? Stu has been soaking up the rays to find out.

Our particular set get the Grey Smoke frame and Prizm Road Black lens, but other colours and lens options are available including the recent 2022 Tour de France special edition. Do you like the look of these futuristic shades? Let us know in the comments below...

www.oakley.com

Specialized S-Works Evade 3 helmet

£275.00

Specialized claims the new Evade helmet is just as fast as the second generation but with a 10% increase in ventilation. We've seen this being used for a large number of Tour de France stages this year despite the high heat, but will our reviewer also find it keeps his head cool?

The helmet features the lightest MIP's system in the range, larger vents both front and rear, and our size medium helmet weighs in at an impressive 260g. The magnetic buckle is no longer but there is new colour ways. Stay tuned for our full verdict which is coming soon...

www.specialized.com

Altura Chinook cycling backpack

£75.00

This 12L bag is available in two colours and uses 100% polyester with recycled content. It also has a water-resistant finish to keep the rain out and your belongings dry. Other cycling specific features include a helmet carrier, a separate bladder sleeve for hydration and a loop near the bottom for a light.

Neil has been putting the bag through its paces and will be publishing his full review in the coming weeks.

www.altura.com

Rapha Pro Team Powerweave bib shorts

£295.00

If Rapha was out to get the title of 'most expensive bib shorts' then this is a very good effort... in fact these are the most expensive shorts that we've ever reviewed on road.cc. It's little surprise that these are Rapha's top-of-the-range offering billed as "Elite-Level". The Powerweave fabric is said to improve moisture management as well as making the shorts 20% lighter than the standard Pro Team bibs.

The shorts also get a new 'race' chamois that is "thinner, less restrictive and faster drying" than the previous version... but can the shorts possibly justify the £295 price tag? George Hill has been showing these off on his local group ride to find out.

www.rapha.cc

Tifosi Auriga Chorus 12x Hydro road bike

£3499.00

This is the third generation of the Auriga, and Tifosi has fully integrated the cable routing claiming that it's quick in the sprints but also comfortable enough for the challenging terrain of UK road racing. There's space for 28mm tyres and we're also a fan of the paint scheme!

Our review bike comes in at 8.74kg and is equipped with Campagnolo Chorus, Campagnolo Scirocco tubeless-ready wheels and a mixture of Deda, FSA and Selle Italia finishing kit. Stu has been racing around on this one to see how it performs, check back in a few weeks for his full verdict...

www.tifosi.com

