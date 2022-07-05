Oakley releases four pairs of Tour de France 2022 special edition glasses

Oakley often get involved with the Tour de France hype, and this year is no different, with four special edition sets launched. The collection, which features best-selling styles including Oakley Kato, Jawbreaker, Sutro Lite and Holbrook, is said to have been inspired by the Tour de France trophy. Which ones are your favourite?

Oakley Kato (£265)

The Kato is the most expensive of the bunch and features the futuristic looks that people either love or hate. Oakley says the Kato is “engineered to push the boundaries of performance with a purpose-built design that conforms to the contours of the face”. These feature the innovative tilt function and come with multiple nose pads to fit more faces. You can read all about them here.

Oakley Jawbreaker (£212)

The iconic Jawbreakers have also received the TdF treatment. These are more subtle than the previous year's special editions with a clear frame, yellow accents and Prizm black lens. Oakley says the Jawbreaker “is the ultimate sport design for cycling” featuring “Switchlock Technology for easy lens changing and temples that adjust to three different lengths for helmet compatibility”.

Oakley Sutro Lite (£172)

If you’re after something with huge coverage, then the Sutro Lite might be for you. This semi-rimless version of the popular Sutro is said to be “Inspired by the daily life of urban cyclists” with a high-wrap shield creating a “bold, versatile look that protects from the elements”

Oakley Holbrook (£145)

If you’re looking for something more casual or for off the bike, then the Holbrook is “a timeless, classic design fused with modern Oakley technology”. These are supposedly inspired by the screen heroes from the 1940s, 50s and 60s and are accented by metal rivets and Oakley logos.

