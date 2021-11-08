Support road.cc

Five cool things coming soon from Sidi, Santini, Gore, Vulpine and Drift Innovation

It's Monday, so here's your weekly installment of the coolest kit and gear that's arrived at our HQ recently; some sneak peak previews before full reviews...
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Nov 08, 2021 16:50
It's definitely getting nippier; squeezing in a ride before work means lots of wrapping up! Our team of reviewers have been heading out to test some gear so you're ready to tackle the winter ahead. Here's a sneak peak of some of the neatest bits we'll have full reviews for you to read soon...

Vulpine Men's City Chinos

£100

2021 Vulpine Mens City Chinos.jpg

Made with a soft stretch and DWR treated fabric, these are lightweight trousers for looking the part off the bike once you’ve finished your commute in, and they’re designed to cope with changeable conditions as you’re riding too.

> Best casual cycling commuter wear – check out our buyer’s guide

A button ankle adjuster is included on the drive-side, while a tailored adjustable waist should provide a secure fit. George Hill has been heading out in these on his commutes recently; his verdict will be coming soon…

www.vulpine.cc

Santini Lava Men’s Winter Thermofleece Bib Tights

£130

2021 Santini Lava Men's Winter Thermofleece Bib Tights.jpg

A fiery red hue is revealed underneath the black outer of these bibs when you flex your legs as you’re riding along. It looks pretty cool and the thermofleece fabric itself also promises to keep you warm on even the longest rides.

> 24 of the best warm winter cycling tights

Santini’s GITevo, a shock absorbing performance chamois with Twist Gel Core, should cover you for endurance rides too. Double layered ankle cuffs are also included to keep things always in place. George Hill has been testing these on long cold rides and his full report is on the way shortly…

www.santinisms.co.uk

Sidi Ergo 5 Road Shoes

£275

Finished in a classy matt, these premium road shoes feature Sidi’s Techno-3-Push buckles, a carbon composite sole made by injecting carbon fibre into nylon, and a heel pad that’s replaceable like most parts on Sidi’s shoes.

> 24 of the best performance road cycling shoes - get faster with light, stiff shoes

The upper is made from microfibre PU in Italy, this is a leather suitable for sports use thanks to stability, lightness, water-repellency and eco-friendliness, says Sidi. It’s Oeko-Tex certified, meaning it does not contain harmful substances and respects law restrictions. Jez Ash has been wearing these across long rides and also when giving it some in full out efforts; his verdict is coming soon…

saddleback.co.uk

Drift Innovation Ghost XL Waterproof Action Camera and accessories

£149.99

This is a compact, fully waterproof (IPX7 rated) action camera that records 1080p video with its 140 degree lens that has a focal length of 3.8mm for a wide field of view, and comes with a claimed battery life of up to nine hours.

> How to buy the best bike camera — plus 6 of the best

It has a whole load of cool features, which include a Dash Cam mode that loops your video, event detection that is said to record if something happens, flashback video tagging, time-lapse recording and improved low-light performance thanks to the 4MP CMOS sensor. Steve Williams has mounted this camera on his bike and will be letting us know how he has gotten on shortly…

driftinnovation.com

Gore Torrent Men's Jacket

£229.99

2021 Gore Torrent Mens jacket.jpg

Designed for cold and grim conditions, the cuffs are shaped to go over gloves to prevent water ingress at the sleeve. Gore says this jacket is made from the lightest and most breathable three-layer material in its line, Gore-Tex Active, for durable waterproof-ness and wind defence, while still being comfortably breathable.

> 37 of the best 2021 waterproof cycling jackets

A back zipped stow pocket and reflective detailing are also included. Mike Stenning is going to give us his thoughts on this layer for adverse weather very soon…

www.gorewear.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

