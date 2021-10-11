Five cool things coming soon from Giro, Assos, Altura, FR3ND and Portland Design Works

Let's take a look at some of the neatest bits of kit our team of testers have been heading out on rides with lately...

£80

Designed to keep showers at bay and defend against the wind with its Pertex Quantum windproof fabric, this is Altura’s lightweight packable shell for changeable conditions. The 130g jacket is packable into a side pocket.

A large area of reflectivity has been included and this should help keep you visible if heading out early or returning late. Stuart Kerton has been testing and his verdict is coming shortly…

www.altura.co.uk

£19

10% of the profits from Otter Cage sales are donated to organisations that protect wildlands and wildlife, such as Oregon Wild. Constructed of 5052 alloy this cage cradles your water bottle nice and tight like a mama otter floating on her back with her pup. Available in brown or steel grey, Stuart Kerton has been testing this unique looking cage.

ridepdw.com

£130

Is this non-iron shirt the ultimate top-half layer for commuters? It’s made from Superfine Merino Wool which FR3ND says allows you to wear the shirt for longer, wash it less while looking and smelling fresher than typical synthetic alternatives. Merino is naturally antimicrobial, meaning it doesn’t breed bacteria.

Does the cut allow you to sit comfortably in a relatively relaxed riding position? Mike Stead has been finding out on his commutes and his full report is landing soon...

fr3nd-apparel.com

£70

This is Assos’ lightweight, low-bulk, weatherproof winter glove with clean, minimalistic aesthetics. A less-extreme version of the windBlock softshell fabric used in Assos’ Ultraz gloves should protect against the water, wind and the winter chill creeping in.

Assos says its anatomic cut reduces wrinkling and bunching, while the extended cuff prevents gaps between the glove and sleeve end. Touchscreen fingertips are also included for using your phone on-the-go for route navigation for example. Jamie Williams has begun testing these and his verdict is on the way soon…

www.assos.com

£199.99

Designed for riders looking to up their performance but without paying a premium price, these carbon-composite soled shoes feature a monofilament mesh Synchwire upper that is said to fit and feel like a second skin. A thermal-welded TPU has then been added for structural support and for spray protection.

A built-in dual-injected TPU heel pad reduces wear whilst off the bike, for improved durability, while ual BOA L6 dials, steel laces and soft lace guides are designed to allow you to get a precise fit with even distribution for comfort. Emma Silversides has testing these and her full report is landing soon…

www.giro.co.uk

