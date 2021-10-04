Five cool things coming soon from Look, Altura, HJC, Knog and BiSaddle

We're into October now and with those downpours this past weekend it's well and truly clear it's time to put the summer kit away and find our winter wardrobes. Amongst other bits, our reviewers are now testing Autumn layers and lights with the darker days upon us. Here's the pick of the pile this week...

£60

This is Altura’s three season relaxed fitting thermal gilet for early morning and chilly evening commutes. The 10K / 10K waterproof outer layer is highly breathable says Altura and it features a thermal grid fabric across the chest and sides which is designed to keep the chill off.

A zippered chest pocket and lower back pocket provide some storage space, and reflective print panels and a light loop are included for visibility in low light conditions. Available in Slate or Hi-Viz Yellow, Stef Marazzi has been testing and his verdict is on the way soon…

www.altura.co.uk

~ £185

Claiming to be the “world’s only adjustable shape saddle”, BiSaddle says the split-saddle design can change its width, angle and profile to fit your unique body shape, riding position and riding style.

The adjustable sit bone width is from 100 to 165mm and the 243mm length is UCI compliant. You can re-adjust to find greater comfort and all components are replaceable. Mike Stead has been testing to see if this adjustable style can really help him find the comfort he's looking for. His full report is coming soon…

bisaddle.com

£220

Tested and refined at HJC’s bespoke wind tunnel facility, the brand claims it’s able to produce the “very best on-bike ventilation, noise-cancelling and aerodynamics whilst adhering to strict safety standards” for its Ibex 2.0 road helmet.

The 16-port ventilation system utilises Venturi dynamics for keeping you cool in hotter conditions and instead of a traditional dial adjustment system, HJC’s Selfit uses an ergonomic, snap fit adjuster which pivots within the helmet as you move position for maximal protection.

A 55 degree chin strap angle is designed to prevent unwanted strap twisting and ensures that the straps sit flush to your face. An integrated mount for sunglasses is also included. Steve Williams has been testing and his full report is coming soon…

saddleback.co.uk

£95

Look’s Keo 2 Max pedals aim to balance efficiency and comfort. The width has been increased to 60 mm to provide a larger platform and improved foot stability while pedalling and the shape of the stainless-steel plate has been revised to match that of the cleat and to keep, regardless of the position of your foot, the same amount of contact for consistent performance.

The serrated washer between the inner ball and needle roller bearings has been replaced with a conical spacer, with the idea being this reduces friction, increases fluidity, and by consequence, decreases the geometrical tolerances of the pedal body and play for reliability. Ash Quinlan has been testing and his verdict is coming soon...

www.lookcycle.com

£99.99

This is not just a front light, it’s also a battery pack. The PPW Road front light puts out a maximum of 700 lumens and can run for up to 195 hours on its Eco Flash Mode. Knog says its elliptical beam provides broader, bright road coverage.

It has six pre-programmed modes and you can also adjust for your specific needs with Modemaker which allows you to control brightness, adjust runtimes and add new light modes. By pressing the red button to release the light head, the PWR bank can be used to charge your phone, GoPro, cycle computer or other device. Ash Quinlan has been testing and his verdict is coming shortly…

www.silverfish-uk.com

