Five cool things coming soon from Fulcrum, Scott, Assos, CHPT3 and SIS

It’s not been a gloriously hot August so far, and there’s been lots of scattered showers about, but hopefully you managed to sneak in some miles in the sun when it has peaked through the clouds. Here’s some of the coolest stuff our testers have been trying out lately when they've been out and about on two wheels…

£139.99

Designed for performance-oriented cyclist, Scott’s Roam Team shoes aim to combine stiffness with long-distance comfort, without a huge price tag. The Road Team shoes feature an asymmetric microfibre upper and are secured with a BOA IP1 dial and a lower strap.

For all-day support, the ErgoLogic insole features arch support and a metatarsal button, while the injection composite sole has an increased range of cleat adjustment to achieve the right fit as well as a stiffness index rating of 8 for plenty of power transfer. Emma Silversides has been testing these and her full report will be coming shortly…

www.scott-sports.com

£115

This is Assos’ lightweight, low-volume weatherproof solution when you need that little bit of extra storage capacity on two-wheeled outings. The bag has a 3 litre capacity, internal storage sleeve, key clip and reflective zipper. The main pocket is made from the same materials as Assos weatherproof rain jackets, and the straps now lie-flat with a raw-cut finish, similar to the brand’s bib straps. George Hill’s full report will be landing soon…

www.assos.com

£399.99

Fulcrum recently updated its entry-level aluminium wheels for disc brake road bikes, with the Racing 5s sitting in the middle of this range that are designed for reliability and versatility.

The 5s come with a lower aerodynamic resistance and decreased stiffness, thanks to the lower 24 mm U-shaped profile. These roll with both clinchers and tubeless tyres and are said to comfortably fit 25 to 28mm widths. Neil Gander has been testing these and his full report is landing soon…

www.i-ride.co.uk

£119

Sourced and made in Europe, CHTP3’s Most Days bibs use 65% Recycled Polymide (ECONYL) which comes from recycled finishing nets.

The bibs are designed to be your most trusted shorts for any day in the saddle and come with a 3D shaped pad with silicone and slight compression to deliver this. George Hill is testing the men’s versions and I’m testing the women’s; both reviews are on the way soon…

chpt3.com

£12

The new 1:0.8 ratio of glucose to fructose in these energy chews from SIS increases the percentage of ingested carbohydrate that is oxidized from 62% to 74% when compared with a ratio of 2:1 claims the brand. The idea is that this should increase carbohydrate usage efficiency without you experiencing gastrointestinal discomfort.

The energy chews can be consumed as a bar or broken into individual chews which sounds quite handy. Each contains around 7 grams of carbohydrates and the whole chew bar has 46 grams of carbohydrates in total. How tasty and effective are these chews? Liam has been using these as his fuel on rides lately and his verdict is coming soon…

www.scienceinsport.com

