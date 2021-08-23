Support road.cc

Five cool things coming soon from Fulcrum, Scott, Assos, CHPT3 and SIS

Another preview selection of wheels, bags and clothing that we're testing at the moment, with full reviews coming soon...
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Aug 23, 2021 16:30
1

It’s not been a gloriously hot August so far, and there’s been lots of scattered showers about, but hopefully you managed to sneak in some miles in the sun when it has peaked through the clouds. Here’s some of the coolest stuff our testers have been trying out lately when they've been out and about on two wheels…

Scott Road Team Boa Shoes

£139.99

Designed for performance-oriented cyclist, Scott’s Roam Team shoes aim to combine stiffness with long-distance comfort, without a huge price tag. The Road Team shoes feature an asymmetric microfibre upper and are secured with a BOA IP1 dial and a lower strap.

For all-day support, the ErgoLogic insole features arch support and a metatarsal button, while the injection composite sole has an increased range of cleat adjustment to achieve the right fit as well as a stiffness index rating of 8 for plenty of power transfer. Emma Silversides has been testing these and her full report will be coming shortly…

www.scott-sports.com

Assos Assosoires Spider Bag G2

£115

This is Assos’ lightweight, low-volume weatherproof solution when you need that little bit of extra storage capacity on two-wheeled outings. The bag has a 3 litre capacity, internal storage sleeve, key clip and reflective zipper. The main pocket is made from the same materials as Assos weatherproof rain jackets, and the straps now lie-flat with a raw-cut finish, similar to the brand’s bib straps. George Hill’s full report will be landing soon…

www.assos.com

Fulcrum Racing 5 Disc Brake Wheels

£399.99

Fulcrum recently updated its entry-level aluminium wheels for disc brake road bikes, with the Racing 5s sitting in the middle of this range that are designed for reliability and versatility.

> Your complete guide to Fulcrum road wheels - get to know their range

The 5s come with a lower aerodynamic resistance and decreased stiffness, thanks to the lower 24 mm U-shaped profile. These roll with both clinchers and tubeless tyres and are said to comfortably fit 25 to 28mm widths. Neil Gander has been testing these and his full report is landing soon…

www.i-ride.co.uk

CHPT3 Most Days Grand Tour Bib Shorts

£119

Sourced and made in Europe, CHTP3’s Most Days bibs use 65% Recycled Polymide (ECONYL) which comes from recycled finishing nets.

> How environmentally sustainable is your cycle clothing?

The bibs are designed to be your most trusted shorts for any day in the saddle and come with a 3D shaped pad with silicone and slight compression to deliver this. George Hill is testing the men’s versions and I’m testing the women’s; both reviews are on the way soon…

chpt3.com

SIS Beta Fuel Dual Source Energy Chews

£12

The new 1:0.8 ratio of glucose to fructose in these energy chews from SIS increases the percentage of ingested carbohydrate that is oxidized from 62% to 74% when compared with a ratio of 2:1 claims the brand. The idea is that this should increase carbohydrate usage efficiency without you experiencing gastrointestinal discomfort.

The energy chews can be consumed as a bar or broken into individual chews which sounds quite handy. Each contains around 7 grams of carbohydrates and the whole chew bar has 46 grams of carbohydrates in total. How tasty and effective are these chews? Liam has been using these as his fuel on rides lately and his verdict is coming soon…

www.scienceinsport.com

To see all of road.cc'sest test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

