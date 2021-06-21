Five cool things coming soon from Scott, Pro, Spatzwear, Scribe and BZ Optics

Hopefully you packed in some great riding in the sun before this return to gloomier typical British summer conditions! Our team of reviewers are still out and about though, here's a round up of the best bits they're testing...

£149.99

The Discover is a 10 litre capacity waterproof seatpost bag that features optimised integrated fixation straps and anti-sway technology.

The roll-top closure should ensure all essentials stay dry and there’s also still easy access with this system. For quicker grabbing the bungee cord straps could be used to carry some extra items. Stuart Kerton has been reviewing this bag on recent adventures and his verdict is landing soon…

www.freewheel.co.uk

£134.99

This is Spatzwear’s wind-blocking chest layer that can be worn as an outer, mid or base option. The brand says the seamless, stretchy construction gives a close and comfortable aero fit, while the dropped rear has enough stretch to fit over jersey pockets and should keep your lower back protected. Spatzwear claims it packs down very small for a pocket fit so you can take this versatile layer with you always.

www.spatzwear.com

£390

The Duty-D is Scribe’s robust wheelset with 31mm deep hardened allow rims and Sapim CX-Ray spokes that weighs in at 1790g. They claim to be pretty aero too. It has an asymmetric design, 4-D precision drilled spoke holes and a ramped rim bed for easy tyre fitment Scribe promises.

> Review: Scribe Race-D wheelset

The wide 19mm internal profile allows you to fit wider tyres for increasing stability when cornering, and Scribe says the tubeless-ready design gives you increased puncture resistance, faster-rolling wheels and improved weight. Stuart Kerton has been rolling on these wheels and his full report will be landing soon…

www.scribecycling.co.uk

£5,549

The Addict RC 15 is race-ready machine with aerodynamic qualities that have been added to a lightweight frame—the model on test weighs in at 7,770g. The frameset has been built hollow to maximise the weight reduction, while Scott’s patented airfoil design has been applied to the main tubes for aerodynamic advantages and there’s fully integrated cables.

> Review: Scott Addict RC 30 2020

This model on test is specced out with Shimano’s Ultregra Di2 groupset, Syncros Capital 1.0 35 Disc Wheels and Schwalbe ONE Race-Guard tyres. Stuart Kerton has been testing this bike and his full report will be landing soon…

www.scott-sports.com

£94.99

Looking for glasses that change with the light conditions? These are an attractively priced option with a hi-definition cooper coloured lens that BZ Optics says transitions from pre-dawn or low light and darkens to what it calls Cat 3 as the sun intensifies and UV increases. The TR90 super lightweight hybrid frame has dual moulded non-slip flexible temples, while the non-slip nose piece is said to ensure an optimum fit and comfort for all face shapes. Stuart Kerton has been testing these in various light condition and his verdict will be coming soon…

www.ison-distribution.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.