2021 Scott Addict RC 15 Prism.jpg

Five cool things coming soon from Scott, Pro, Spatzwear, Scribe and BZ Optics

Another exciting selection of wheels, sunglasses and clothing that we're testing at the moment, with full reviews coming soon...
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Mon, Jun 21, 2021 16:41

First Published Jun 21, 2021

Hopefully you packed in some great riding in the sun before this return to gloomier typical British summer conditions! Our team of reviewers are still out and about though, here's a round up of the best bits they're testing...

Pro Discover Team Seatpost Bag

£149.99

The Discover is a 10 litre capacity waterproof seatpost bag that features optimised integrated fixation straps and anti-sway technology.

The roll-top closure should ensure all essentials stay dry and there’s also still easy access with this system. For quicker grabbing the bungee cord straps could be used to carry some extra items. Stuart Kerton has been reviewing this bag on recent adventures and his verdict is landing soon…

www.freewheel.co.uk

Spatzwear BurnR Gilet

£134.99

This is Spatzwear’s wind-blocking chest layer that can be worn as an outer, mid or base option. The brand says the seamless, stretchy construction gives a close and comfortable aero fit, while the dropped rear has enough stretch to fit over jersey pockets and should keep your lower back protected. Spatzwear claims it packs down very small for a pocket fit so you can take this versatile layer with you always.

www.spatzwear.com

Scribe Duty Disc Wheelset

£390

The Duty-D is Scribe’s robust wheelset with 31mm deep hardened allow rims and Sapim CX-Ray spokes that weighs in at 1790g. They claim to be pretty aero too. It has an asymmetric design, 4-D precision drilled spoke holes and a ramped rim bed for easy tyre fitment Scribe promises.

> Review: Scribe Race-D wheelset

The wide 19mm internal profile allows you to fit wider tyres for increasing stability when cornering, and Scribe says the tubeless-ready design gives you increased puncture resistance, faster-rolling wheels and improved weight. Stuart Kerton has been rolling on these wheels and his full report will be landing soon…

www.scribecycling.co.uk

Scott Addict RC 15 Prism

£5,549

The Addict RC 15 is race-ready machine with aerodynamic qualities that have been added to a lightweight frame—the model on test weighs in at 7,770g. The frameset has been built hollow to maximise the weight reduction, while Scott’s patented airfoil design has been applied to the main tubes for aerodynamic advantages and there’s fully integrated cables.

> Review: Scott Addict RC 30 2020

This model on test is specced out with Shimano’s Ultregra Di2 groupset, Syncros Capital 1.0 35 Disc Wheels and Schwalbe ONE Race-Guard tyres. Stuart Kerton has been testing this bike and his full report will be landing soon…

www.scott-sports.com

BZ Optics TOUR Photochromic Glasses HD Lenses

£94.99

Looking for glasses that change with the light conditions? These are an attractively priced option with a hi-definition cooper coloured lens that BZ Optics says transitions from pre-dawn or low light and darkens to what it calls Cat 3 as the sun intensifies and UV increases. The TR90 super lightweight hybrid frame has dual moulded non-slip flexible temples, while the non-slip nose piece is said to ensure an optimum fit and comfort for all face shapes. Stuart Kerton has been testing these in various light condition and his verdict will be coming soon…

www.ison-distribution.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

