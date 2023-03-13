Five cool things for time off the bike: a bike bag that claims to pass as a suitcase, books, headphones + fresh socks

Cycling culture is really all-encompassing and goes beyond the obvious cycling, bikes and cycling clothes. The greasy fingers of the bike world easily infiltrate every aspect of your life, from your coffee table to your sock drawer, holidays… and everything beyond.

Coffee First, Then the World by Jenny Graham - £16.99

Even though I have not been as much into professional cycling, around the world type cyclists have always been a huge inspiration for me, and Jenny Graham - since I first found out about her - is one of those people that I admire hugely. Graham is not only an incredible cyclist but now also an author - and her first book takes readers to relive her remarkable world-record-breaking Round the World adventure in 2018, taking on four continents, 16 countries – and countless cups of coffee.

This quote: “'The relief was immense: no longer was I talking, thinking or worrying about this. I was just actually doing it. I, Jenny Graham, was riding around the actual world!” kind of encapsulates the spirit of Graham perfectly, and I love how she has managed to tie in coffee in the title, as well. As far as first impressions go, this would make a great coffee table book indeed...

Jan Ullrich - The Best There Never Was by Daniel Friebe - £25

The Best There Never Was is the first biography of Jan Ullrich, the pro rider who became the first ever German Tour de France winner, and some say is the most naturally talented cyclist of his generation… and also one of the most controversial champions of the Tour.

The book takes a look at how UIlrich never quite fulfilled all the expectations that were piled on him from a young age, and how the complicated childhood and morally crooked sport reshaped his destiny.

This Is Cambridge Merino Socks - £19.50

Cycling socks, there are never too many pairs you can have… These This Is Cambridge (TIC-CC) merino socks claim to offer premium warmth for your feet without any bulk. The three-season socks are made of 80% merino and 20% polyamide blend - which should keep you warm and dry.

TTIC also says the updated construction and longer cuff should enhance rider comfort and foot stability. They don't look all that bad, either.

OneOdio Openrock Pro True Wireless Sports Open Earbuds - £121

There is a plethora of open-ear cycling headphones available nowadays, in a number of different styles to suit a variety of heads - and ears. OneOdio’s Openrock Pro wireless earbuds have an adjustable ear hook to keep the buds in place, and the headset should offer you up to 46 hours of listening time (when re-charged from the carry-case). If you’re in a hurry they charge an hour of listening time in five minutes.

The earbuds have IPX5 waterproof rating which means they’re not fully waterproof but should tolerate some heavier sweating and light rain. These also feature dual-noise cancelling tech which means you should be able to have a chat with someone without annoying background noise - perhaps from your freehub - making them sound like an ideal pair for cycling. Are they that? You'll need to wait for our full verdict.

Post Carry Co Transfer Case - $400.00

The Transfer Case from an American manufacturer Post Carry Co is a very satisfyingly compact bike travel case for your full-sized road or gravel bike.

Because of the small size, it should pass as regular luggage when you're flying with your bike, which means you'd save on bike fees (review is pending publication, but the testing has proved this is true). The compact size requires you to disassemble the bike quite thoroughly, but the bag comes with detailed instructions on how to do that, making it a lot easier than it first seems. It comes with two wheels for easy rolling around the airport, but also features backpack straps so you can easily haul it around your destination on your back.

And for those who are eagerly waiting to get their bikes on the Eurostar... this bag could be a great problem solver as it would just about squeeze within the baggage dimensions so you don't need to worry about the special bookings. Will this bike bag mean no more paying over the odds for taking your bike abroad? The full review is coming soon...

