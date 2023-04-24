Five cool jerseys for summer rides from MAAP, Santini, Velocio and Band of Climbers

Is it taps aff weather yet? Not quite... but we're still testing the summery tops so you can make an informed purchase when the temperatures get hotter again. Here are five of the coolest ones, mostly promising to keep you comfy on toasty rides... although one should also keep you warm on chilly mornings!

Make sure to also check out our best summer jerseys buyers guide for the best tops we've already reviewed, and our reviews page for ones that we finish testing in the coming weeks, including the ones below...

Santini Redux Speed jersey - £190

Santini’s Redux Speed jersey is one that the brand says pro riders dream of but cannot have! As the name suggests, it’s a garment designed with top performance in mind and packed with details.

The way the fabrics are woven makes the top to be light and fast-drying, but it also has UV protection built in. The fit of this jersey is very skin-tight, with Santini claiming it feels like a second skin.

Do you really need a cycling jersey? Everything you need to know about fabrics, fit, features and more

You get three rear pockets to be filled with whatever you need and some reflective tape on top of them for visibility in the dark.

Read more

Velocio Mens Signature jersey - £172

Velocio says this is its most refined and versatile jersey. Providing a “balanced compression and support without the added weight or hindered wicking capability”, this top is made with recycled high-gauge Italian-milled fabric.

Like many summer jerseys, this one also comes with sweat-wicking and breathability built-in, as well as UPF30 sun protection.

Read more

MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 - £165

MAAP has taken things in a greener direction with this newest Women's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0. It’s now made with a range of sustainable materials: the primary body is 70 per cent recycled Italian fabric with an ultra-soft skin feel, and the sleeves feature a honeycomb mesh for more breathability and comfort.

You get bonded front hem, moisture-wicking qualities and reflective details, all in quite a close-fitting, women-specific jersey.

Read more

Santini Eco Sleek Bengal Women's Jersey - £120

Santini has also taken a more sustainable approach with its Eco Sleek Bengal Women’s jersey. This top features a very trendy lilac colour (the colour of the year in cycling apparel perhaps? Because it is everywhere!) and green credentials.

The top is made of recycled fabrics coming from PET (recycled plastic) and waste yarns, but offers a fresh feel on the skin, says Santini. The sleeves are raw cut, as is the collar, and there are silicon grippers on the cuffs and waist so things stay in place at all times.

Best cheap cycling jerseys 2023 — cooling comfort on your bike rides from just £21

And the fit, well, it does seem to be best suited to racers as this is the jersey that the leaders of the Tour de France Femmes wear.

Read more

Band of Climbers Empire LS Thermal Jersey - £115

This thermal jersey might seem like a bit of a black horse amongst the summer tops, but it’s just bringing in the balance. Because let's be honest, summer is quite not here yet (and where I live, temps are dropping below zero this week.

How to dress for spring cycling — tips on choosing the best gear for the most of unpredictable season

Band of Climbers says this is a “jersey for training rides in milder temperatures through winter and spring”, making it still a good garment for the current conditions. It’s made with a pre-dyed luxury Italian brushed-back fabric with four-way stretch, and features deep cut silicon gripper ensuring the jersey stays in place throughout the entire ride.

You get three rear pockets, zipped valuables pockets, a low-profile neckline and a full-length YKK zipper.

Read more

This article contains links to retailers. Purchases made after clicking on those links may help support road.cc by earning us a commission, but all of our reviews are fully independent.