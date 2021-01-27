Continental launches GP5000 Transparent for fans of tan sidewalls

- News
Well spotted! Need to fix that one 🤣
Slightly out of budget is the Edge 800, this should (others might too) come with a function that allows you to input a route distance and the gps...
Indeed. I tried a 1.5-2 W/kg ride the other day and it was certainly not active recovery pace as I expected!...
You'll have to do your own research on that, the footy's on. I'm sure there's something out there to show that older drivers are a higher risk. I...
+1 for the G one speeds. So easy to install and don't leak much air at all. Had several thorns from hedge cutting pulled out and sealed instantly....
Why is that? I'd have thought a loaded tourer was the last refuge for mechanical discs, where their lack of hydraulic fluid to boil is actually an...
Don't these motorists who seem to care so much about emergency services (and seemingly, the less than abled) realise that it's traffic that gets in...
The Pro 2 model has much less reflective patterning but there's still some. Please note they are a little pricier as they have more kevlar...
Shame Conti are still reticent about producing tubeless tyres. Tan wall tubeless tyres really are the epitome of style!
Shouldn't there be a companion piece to this article? It would be titled something like "Things they don't tell you about wider tyres". Maybe I...