Continental launches GP5000 Transparent for fans of tan sidewalls

Continental has launched a new model of the GP5000 road tyre that features an exposed, natural finish sidewall.

The Transparent model of the popular GP5000 road tyre comes in 25mm and 28mm widths and besides the natural finish to the sidewalls, Continental says that there is no difference to the regular GP5000.

Tan sidewalls hark back to the good old days and are popular with riders that want to give their bikes that classic look.

The construction of the GP5000 Transparent is identical to a regular GP5000 but if you need reminding about your thread counts, Continental says that the GP5000 gets a 330tpi casing. That figure is slightly misleading as Continental uses three layers of 110tpi material, whereas more traditional tyres would use a single layer of core spun cotton with an actual thread count of between 280 and 350tpi.

Away from thread counts, Continental’s Black Chilli compound is used. It is well regarded for its performance on both wet and dry roads while also performing well in rolling resistance tests.

Continental includes the Vectran Breaker puncture protection strip under the tread to help prevent your ride from ending on a flat note.

For now, this Transparent model is clincher-only. Fans of tubeless Tyres still have the GP5000 TL to reach for and David Arthur was a big fan when he reviewed the long-awaited tubeless model.

Continental says that the GP5000 features technology within the tyre’s carcas that is claimed to make the ride more forgiving. “The revolutionary approach in cycling. Embedded in the tyre construction the Active Comfort Technology absorbs vibrations and smoothens your ride.”

Moving towards cornering, Continental claims that “to make you one with the road, the lasered micro profile structure expands over the tyre’s shoulder and provides outstanding cornering.”

The GP5000 Transparent is available now for £59.99 per tyre.

