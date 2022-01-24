Comment to win! Three lucky winners will bag a road or gravel package from Ere Research worth up to £180

They say nothing in life is free... well, for three very lucky devils that's not strictly true this January, because Ere Research is giving away a road or gravel package filled with tan wall tyres, bar tape and bottles, and all you have to do (if you're UK and Ireland-based*) is comment on this article to enter the competition!

Let’s take a look at what can be won...

Road

2 x Genus Pro CC Skinwall Tyres - 700c x 26mm or 700c x 28mm (RRP £130)

Omnia bar tape with Dolce plugs - white or black (RRP £30)

2 x Ere Research bottles

The Genus Pro CC is Ere Research’s professional-level road racing clincher tyre that’s made with a cotton casing and the brand’s High-Performance Compound rubber.

“This has been carefully engineered from synthetic rubber, we add just the right degree of durability without compromising performance, comfort and control,” Ere Research explains. “It has a slightly more elongated lifetime due to its engineered composition.”

A 320 TPI (threads per inch) casing has been used to offer maximum protection while keeping a low rolling resistance, and Ere Research’s lightest layer of puncture resistance, Armis 1, shields the tyre from sharp objects and road debris. It’s offered in 26mm and 28mm widths for 700c wheels.

Also in the road package is the Omnia Bar Tape which is made of classic EVA-cork for everyday use. EVA and gel backing should provide additional comfort and knock the edge off vibrations. It’s 35mm wide to provide a smooth surface finish, 2,000mm in length for a nice wrap, and comes with Ere Dolce torque plug end caps to keep it firmly in place. White or black? You choose!

Gravel

2 Tenaci TLR Skinwall Tyres - 700c x 44mm (RRP £98)

Explorator Bar tape with Dolce plugs - white or black -(RRP £35)

2 Ere Research bottles

The Tenaci TLR is Ere Research’s tubeless-ready gravel tyre with a 120 TPI casing and a fast-rolling open tread pattern that’s designed to provide traction on varied unfinished surfaces while allowing for mud-shredding capabilities. Bead to bead Armis 2 protection should help hold off the debris and sidewall cuts. Ere Research is giving away this tyre in 700c x 44mm, but it’s also available in 34mm and 38mm widths.

The Explorator tape series is designed to be durable and easy to clean with a very good grip to ensure maximum safety, even in wet and muddy conditions. EVA foam and gel backing are also included for their comfort and anti-vibration qualities. 2,000mm in length and 35mm wide, it provides a neat, smooth wrap.

Ere Research is also chucking two bottles into both the road and gravel packs.

Check out the full Ere Research range here.

So there you have it. As long as you keep it reasonably clean and friendly, you can comment whatever you like to enter the competition... you can even tell us why this prize is perfect for you, although it won't make a blind bit of difference because we'll be picking the winners totally at random!

Oh and if you don't have a road.cc account already, it's as simple as verifying your email address and a password, waiting for an admin to accept (we're usually pretty quick), and you're away.

The competition closes at midday on Monday, 31st January 2022, after which the three winners will be picked at random and put in touch with Ere Research to arrange delivery of their fab prize. Wishing you all the very, very best of luck folks, get commenting and we'll reveal the winner next week!

*This competition is open to residents of the UK and Ireland only