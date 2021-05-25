CloseTheGap launches new HideMyBell computer mounts with louder bells

CloseTheGap has launched new “louder, easier to use” HideMyBell out-front computer mounts with subtly integrated bells. The Regular2 and Insider2 options include 95 decibel (dB) bike bells that can be “rung blind, with hands on your bars”.
The updated designs include a robust steel spring trigger with a brass bell hammer. “They can be rung without needing to look for the trigger, with summer or winter gloves, and your hands securely in control on the bars,” says CloseTheGap.
There’s also a 10 dB increase over the previous models to 95 dB. “Ringing these upgraded bells is now easier and safer than using the buttons or touchscreens of the bike computers they support,” claims CloseTheGap.
The Regular2 weighs a claimed 47g and the Insider2 is said to be 52g.
Both products are compatible with Garmin, Wahoo, Bryton, Polar, Mio and Lezyne computers, and the Regular2 also has a lower mount point for GoPro / accessory expansions.
The Regular2 is for those wanting a cockpit that has clean looks with any level of accessorisation, says CloseTheGap.
This mount now also includes a two-piece handlebar clamp design for easy installation, borrowed from its carbon sister line, the Raceday SL, which was designed for the WorldTour Jumbo Visma team.
The Regular2 is compatible with 31.8mm round clamp handlebars, while the Insider2 works with both 35mm and 31.8mm bars, making it a good choice for gravel applications where bikepacking bags can make an out-front mount less practical.
By locating the bell snug against the side of your stem, there is also no risk of contact with your knees says CloseTheGap.
Both are priced at £36 and will be available from June.
closethegap.cc
