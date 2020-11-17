Updated UFO Drip is world’s fastest chain coating, says CeramicSpeed

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Components
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
I've never seen the point in pdeals like this. The main advantage of SPD is that you can have double sided pedals which is definitely an advantage...
You say it isn't the bike but 14% of deaths did not involve another vehicle, so was it just user error then ?...
Out in under a year to continue being a thief.
for sure, but with a lot of left hand drive HGVs on our roads, it happens more than it ought to....
Careful, Ra Peepul will be after you if they find out you're saying things like that!
No doubt they'll be asking if the pedestrian was wearing high vis like they do on many car vs bicycle arguments...... right? 🙄
I'm also probably not drawing a fair comparison because I'm never on my commuter for more than about 50mins, whereas the other one does winter...
spot on re cable cutters - stump up for at least the Draper ones, rather than waste £££ on cheap rubbish that doesn't do the job. ...
Pfff! Northumbria Police are clearly making a fuss about nothing! Essex Police would immediately dismiss these cases as insignificant because not...
For my 2 Sunday hour circuit on a cool day, one 750 ml is enough, but longer and warmer weather it's two. Are you sure that village store is open...