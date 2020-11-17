Updated UFO Drip is world’s fastest chain coating, says CeramicSpeed

CeramicSpeed says that the updated version of its UFO Drip Chain Coating results in increased efficiency over the original – which it called the fastest chain coating out there at launch – and also offers much better value for money

Made from a blend of waxes, trace oils and friction modifiers, CeramicSpeed says the improved easy-to-apply liquid provides “protection from dirt, grit and water as well as streamlining performance” for use across all disciplines.

It says, “When tested against leading alternative solutions, [the new formula] tops the list with minuscule power losses on strenuous multi-hour tests and even outperforms CeramicSpeed's original UFO Drip formula by 15%.”

Improved value for money is also offered, says CeramicSpeed, with the price of the bottles being slashed from €70 to €40—that’s a drop from around £62 to £35.

Per bottle, there’s 35 coatings and each is said to last 300km, which is a significant 50% longer than previously.

Safety and environmental concerns have been considered, says CeramicSpeed, with the new formula now boasting non-toxic, non-flammable and biodegradable qualities.

Temperature stability has further been improved, with CeramicSpeed’s new coating being stable from 5°C up to 35°C.

