2021 Ceramic Speed UFO Drip Chain Coating 3

Updated UFO Drip is world’s fastest chain coating, says CeramicSpeed

New formula is said to be cheaper as well as more effective
by Anna Marie Hughes
Tue, Nov 17, 2020 16:21
CeramicSpeed says that the updated version of its UFO Drip Chain Coating results in increased efficiency over the original – which it called the fastest chain coating out there at launch – and also offers much better value for money

Made from a blend of waxes, trace oils and friction modifiers, CeramicSpeed says the improved easy-to-apply liquid provides “protection from dirt, grit and water as well as streamlining performance” for use across all disciplines.

2021 CeramicSpeed UFO Drip Chain Coating

It says, “When tested against leading alternative solutions, [the new formula] tops the list with minuscule power losses on strenuous multi-hour tests and even outperforms CeramicSpeed's original UFO Drip formula by 15%.”

Improved value for money is also offered, says CeramicSpeed, with the price of the bottles being slashed from €70 to €40—that’s a drop from around £62 to £35.

2021 Ceramic Speed UFO Drip Chain Coating 2

Per bottle, there’s 35 coatings and each is said to last 300km, which is a significant 50% longer than previously.

Safety and environmental concerns have been considered, says CeramicSpeed, with the new formula now boasting non-toxic, non-flammable and biodegradable qualities.

Temperature stability has further been improved, with CeramicSpeed’s new coating being stable from 5°C up to 35°C.

Get more info at www.ceramicspeed.com

2021 CeramicSpeed UFO Drip Chain Coating
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

