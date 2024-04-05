Castelli calls new Gabba R “the ultimate foul-weather jacket”

Castelli says that its new Gabba R, which Soudal Quick-Step riders are using on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles this weekend, is the best foul-weather jacket ever, offering the protection of a rain jacket and the aerodynamics of a speedsuit. New fabric tech is said to make it “functionally waterproof and highly breathable”, and Castelli says the close fit makes it by far the most aero jacket it has tested.

The Gabba is one of the very few items of bikewear that could be described as a game changer. Before it arrived, riders seeking shelter from the rain and wind usually had to pull on a baggy waterproof jacket, but starting in 2009, Castelli developed a foul-weather cycling top that falls somewhere between a jacket and jersey – waterproof, breathable, and stretchy – and it started a new genre of clothing. Yes, you could argue that there were predecessors from other brands, but it was the Gabba that really got things going.

Now Castelli has introduced the sixth iteration which, it says, “sets a new standard for aerodynamics, waterproofing, and breathability, revolutionising the cycling experience for professionals and enthusiasts alike”.

Castelli says, “The Gabba R introduces a brand-new fabric technology, exclusive to Castelli by performance fabric innovation leader ITTTAI, that combines stretch-fit functionality with unparalleled water resistance and breathability.

“Crafted with an electro-spun external membrane, the Gabba R keeps rain at bay while maintaining exceptional airflow, ensuring comfort and performance in any weather conditions.”

The fabric has a hydrostatic head rating of over 5,000 mm.

“While this may seem low compared to certain outdoor brands that strive to prevent any moisture ingress even under the pressure of a backpack or sitting on a wet surface, it is more than sufficient to repel even driving rain,” says Castelli. “Increasing waterproofness often comes at the expense of breathability, but in our testing, we’ve found that a rating of 5,000 mm strikes the right balance.”

Castelli says that the Gabba R also offers better aero performance than anything of its ilk too.

“Wind tunnel tests have demonstrated remarkable aerodynamic gains,” it says. “Through two separate wind tunnel tests, augmented with tests on the road, we’ve seen that in some positions and speeds the Gabba R will actually be faster than Soudal Quick-Step’s aero road suit, the Sanremo BTW Speed Suit. In a ‘normal’ road position, the Gabba R tests about 1% faster at speeds from 37 to 50 km/h [23 to 31 mph], while in an extremely aggressive low position, the Gabba R is merely about 1% slower than the Sanremo BTW Speed Suit.”

Continuing the aero theme, Castelli says the short-sleeve Gabba R “tests 2.5% faster than the Gabba RoS 2, meaning that you’re saving 2 to 2.5 seconds per kilometre [0.6 miles] at 40 km/h [25mph]”. Of course, if you’re moving at 40 km/h [25 mph], you’re going to cover a kilometre in exactly the same time no matter what top you’re wearing: 1:30mins. Castelli is saying that for the same power output, you’ll be riding slightly faster in the Gabba R.

“The long-sleeve Gabba R surpasses the Perfetto RoS 2 Jacket by 3.5% and the Slicker Pro rain jacket by 4.5%,” says Castelli.

The short-sleeved Gabba R is priced at £299 while the long-sleeve Gabba R Jacket is £340.

www.castelli-cycling.com