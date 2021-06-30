Canyon reveals playing-card themed special-edition Ultimate CF SLX TDF

Canyon has unveiled a one-off Tour de France colourway for its Ultimate CF SLX at the 108th edition of the Tour. The playing card-inspired design celebrates Canyon’s wildcard race entrants at this year’s race, Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic.

Three teams are racing on Canyon’s this Tour, with the familiar blue of Team Movistar alongside wildcard teams (meaning that they're not WorldTeams and so don't get automatic race entry) Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic. Check out the other 2021 TDF race bikes over here.

Alpecin-Fenix has already taken two victories so far with Mathieu Van der Poel clinching the win on Stage 2 and Tim Merlier on Stage 3.

“The joker – the only card revealed in the deck – symbolises a bringer of good luck, and just like the regional flag of Brittany, it also features a stylised ermine, paying homage to the starting region of this year’s event,” Canyon explains.

This year’s Grand Depart in Brest is of particular significance to the locally-based Arkéa-Samsic line-up, including Brittany native Elie Gesbert, who will be racing on the Ultimate CF SLX TDF frame.

Canyon says the artwork also pays homage to the long tradition of card playing in cycling culture. “Even in Eddy Merckx’s day, pros spent time between stages in epic hours-long card sessions – there are even plenty of parallels between bicycle racing and card game parlance, with phrases like poker face, ace up your sleeve, and bluffing equally relevant in both,” Canyon says.

The Ultimate CF SLX TDF is kitted out with SRAM’s 12-speed Force eTap AXS disc groupset, which includes a power meter, along with Canyon’s in-house ergonomic CP10 carbon cockpit. DT Swiss supply the ARC 1400 Dicut carbon wheels with 50mm deep rims. These are wrapped in Continental’s GP 5000 gumwall tyres.

It looks great, doesn’t it? If you fancy one, Canyon says it is only selling 108, that number chosen because this is the 108th edition of the Tour de France. Available now at canyon.com for £6,499.

Canyon is also adding a special deck of cards featuring the same reverse-side pattern as depicted on the bike frame, so you can whip out your deck at your next café stop.

www.canyon.com