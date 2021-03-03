Canyon refreshes Roadlite:ON hybrid e-bike with new remote operated control

Canyon’s Roadlite:ON hybrid e-bike, which first landed in August 2019, sports a dynamic geometry and now boasts an improved drive system with a new remote operated control for added functionality and ease-of-use.

The 2021 Roadlite:ON hybrid range consists of two models, the Roadlite:ON 6 (above, £2,699) and the Roadlite:ON 7 (below, £3,399).

“To unite maximum speed with rock-solid day-in-day-out performance, the Roadlite:ON is built around a lightweight, robust aluminium frame, contributing to an outstanding low total weight of only 16 kg,” Canyon says.

Improved 250X versions of Fazua’s Evation 250 Wh battery have been swapped in. This system is now remote-operated, which is said to allow riders to switch the motor on and off without needing to remove the drivepack from the frame.

Fazua’s Evation drive system consists of a touch remote integrated into the down tube and offers three levels: Breeze (green) for a maximum range of 120km, River (blue) for 75km and Rocket (pink) for 55km. It can also be controlled using the Canyon Fazua app which tracks the battery status, as well as speed and distance.

The motor and battery can also be fully removed from the bike and replaced by a plastic cover. Canyon says this can create some storage space tools and food on longer rides, as well as reducing the bike’s weight down to around 13kg.

For a smooth riding experience, 35mm wide tyres have been fitted so the low pressure can soak up vibrations. A lightweight carbon fork and ergonomically optimised Ergon grips have also been specced for additional comfort.

Both models are equipped with hydraulic disc brakes and a Shimano 1x12 groupset for a reliable braking and shifting performance.

The Roadlite:ON 7 model also features Canyon’s one-piece carbon cockpit, which is claimed to weigh in at just 322g. “A more robust stem area delivers extra stiffness, making handling significantly more responsive,” Canyon says. It’s 7 degree backsweep also promises to reduce wrist pressure.

Alongside the integrated e-bike control unit in the down tube, internal cable routing contributes to the clean aesthetics of this bike.

Canyon have also optimised the bike’s geometry in all frame sizes—the XS has been fitted with smaller 650b wheels.

The bikes are available now exclusively at canyon.com, with the Roadlite:ON 6 costing £2,699 and the Roadlite:ON 7 priced at £3,399.