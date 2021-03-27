Canyon quietly launches new RING bar end bell

With most Canyon-related headlines recently focussing on worn out seatposts and broken handlebars, in amongst all the drama the German brand has launched a discreet bar end bell that promises over 85 decibels from its brass alloy body and wire mechanism.

Canyon says the RING bar end bell integrates into all drop handlebars with no tools required, and a fixed bell body means the maximum ding ding possible is always achieved. Secured by your handlebar tape, the wire mechanism sits just under your drop for an ergonomic ringing position.

Canyon lists the highlights as being the tool-free installation, universal fitting and a strong wire/hammer that reaches that promised 85 decibels plus when it hits the "special brass alloy body". Weight weenies need not worry with the bell weighing just 40g, and Canyon notes that it can only be installed on the left side if used with a bike that has a Di2 E-Tube junction box on the right bar end.

As far as we know, there aren't any other established brands making bells that mount on road bike bar ends. The only example we can find online is the Vavert Incredibell, that is currently out of stock on Amazon UK.

The Canyon RING costs £20.95, and is available to buy on Canyon's UK website now.