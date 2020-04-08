Canyon launch the Endurace:ON AL, their first e-road bike, at groundbreaking £2,799 price point

Canyon have just launched their debut e-road bike, the Fazua-powered Endurace:ON AL. Based on the geometry of the existing Endurace and shipping with Fazua's Black Pepper firmware update to further improve the motor system, the online bike giants have specced this electric road racer with reliable componentry and have introduced it at a very competitive £2,799 price point.

Balancing value with performance, Canyon have made the decision to go for accessibility rather than launching into the e-road market with a super high-end machine that most of us won't ever be able to afford. The Endurace:ON AL is launching with one specification, and Canyon want this bike break down barriers and make road cycling accessible for all; giving everyone the power they need to enjoy taking on demanding terrain and stay in the saddle for longer, while allowing the less experienced to keep up with faster fellow cyclists.

Canyon's product manager Peter Kinzel told road.cc that the Endurace:ON AL is very much a road bike with an extra boost; but with powerful Shimano GRX disc brake levers paired with 160mm rotors, 32mm Schwalbe E-One tyres and a fuss-free single 48 tooth chainring up front paired with a wide 11-42 cassette at the rear, it's also designed with comfort and simplicity in mind.

To keep its road bike identity, Canyon have used their proven and reliable H17 bars and V15 stem up front, with a carbon seatpost at the rear to dampen road buzz. A plush Velo saddle adds even more comfort, while the bike uses Canyon's Sport geometry to give you a back-saving upright riding position, helping you on those big days out. Despite housing the Fazua motor system, Canyon have managed to keep the Q factor (the distance between the pedals) down to 168mm, which will make your experience on the Endurace:ON AL seem just like riding a normal non-electric road racer.

A 15.2kg for a medium (four sizes are available in total) it's not 'the' lightest e-road bike we've seen, but the extra stability will be appreciated on the descents; to lighten the load, you can of course remove the Fazua motor system, which has been heavily upgraded thanks to the Black Pepper Firmware update...

The Endurace:ON AL is the first bike to ship with the upgraded version of the Fazua motor system, that gives you much improved power delivery and support over a wider variety of cadences. Fazua was previously optimised for pedalling at 70rpm, but the all new Black Pepper update is optimised for 90rpm... and you'll even feel the motor power if you're pedalling furiously at 150rpm! It will also kick in much quicker and give you more of a boost from a dead start on the top-level 'Rocket' mode, while the lowest 'Breeze' mode is intended to give you subtle support and a large range.

Fazua Black Pepper comes ready to go on all new Canyon e-bikes, and if you're the owner of an existing Fazua-powered bike - such as the Canyon Roadlite:ON - you just need to download the firmware update to take advantage of the upgrades.

So in summary, what will you be getting from the Endurace:ON AL? In short, a comfortable road bike with the same head and seat tube angles and stack-to-reach figures as the standard Endurace, with all the benefits of the upgraded Fazua system, for a very competitive price.

We've just received our Endurace:ON AL for a full review and will be looking forward to riding it during our current permitted exercise time outside in the UK. If you're already sold, you'll be pleased to know that Canyon have just made it easier to spread the cost with their new Split:It finance option. This means you can pay in instalments up to six months with 0% interest... and what's more, Canyon are offering free shipping on all bikes until 30th April.

Is this affordable e-road racer the bike for you? Find out more and see your buying options on Canyon's website.