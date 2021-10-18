Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
CamelBak introduces bike commuting bags

CamelBak introduces bike commuting bags

MULE Commute 22 and HAWG Commute 30 packs are designed for urban use… but there’s still compatibility with hydration reservoirs
by Mat Brett
Mon, Oct 18, 2021 17:39
0

CamelBak has launched new MULE Commute 22 and HAWG Commute 30 bags that are designed, as the names suggest, specifically for riding to and from work.

2021 CamelBak Commute bags - 5.jpeg

As you probably know, CamelBak is best known for its bags that incorporate hydration reservoirs so you can drink easily on the fly. The new MULE Commute 22 and HAWG Commute 30 packs are compatible with CamelBak Crux reservoirs but they’re not included and other technical features – like weatherproofing, reflectivity and breathability – are more at the heart of the designs.

2021 CamelBak Commute bags - 2.jpeg

They’ll take a reservoir up to 3L, but you’d need one huuuuuuge commute to require that much fluid. Epic bike commuting: is that a thing? [Googles it. Apparently not – not even at Rapha – but it can only be a matter of time].

Check out 18 of the best cycling rucksacks — carry your stuff the easy way

2021 CamelBak HAWG Commute 30 - 7.jpeg

“The exterior of the packs is made with a 330d Cordura Nylon with PU (polyurethane) coating for the best balance of weather resistance and light weight without sacrificing the durability needed for everyday carry,” says CamelBak.

2021 CamelBak HAWG Commute 30 - 5.jpeg

“The Air-Support back panel provides incredible breathability, mitigates heat-built up and provides comfort during the commute.”

2021 CamelBak Mule Commute 22 - 5.jpeg

You get a stormproof laptop sleeve with taped seams to keep your electronics safe. The packs also feature what CamelBak calls ‘Command Center’ pockets on the harness to provide quick access to small items like a phone or earbuds.

The packs feature reflective material on all sides that’s designed to help you get noticed in low light conditions, and a loop on the back allows you to clip on a light for further visibility.

2021 CamelBak Mule Commute 22 - 2.jpeg

You also get large side pockets for things like water bottles and bike locks, stowage for a helmet when you’re off the bike, and a waist strap (removable) for added stability when you ride.

2021 CamelBak Commute bags - 1.jpeg

The MULE Commute 22 – the number referring to the capacity in litres – is £120 while the HAWG Commute 30 is £150. They're not the cheapest options out there, then, but we've certainly reviewed packs that are more expensive.

The CamelBak HAWG Commute 30 has arrived at road.cc so stay tuned for a review.

www.CamelBak.com

Camelbak
CamelBak MULE Commute 22
rucksacks
CamelBak Hawg Commute 30
bags
packs
cycling bags
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments