CamelBak introduces bike commuting bags

CamelBak has launched new MULE Commute 22 and HAWG Commute 30 bags that are designed, as the names suggest, specifically for riding to and from work.

As you probably know, CamelBak is best known for its bags that incorporate hydration reservoirs so you can drink easily on the fly. The new MULE Commute 22 and HAWG Commute 30 packs are compatible with CamelBak Crux reservoirs but they’re not included and other technical features – like weatherproofing, reflectivity and breathability – are more at the heart of the designs.

They’ll take a reservoir up to 3L, but you’d need one huuuuuuge commute to require that much fluid. Epic bike commuting: is that a thing? [Googles it. Apparently not – not even at Rapha – but it can only be a matter of time].

“The exterior of the packs is made with a 330d Cordura Nylon with PU (polyurethane) coating for the best balance of weather resistance and light weight without sacrificing the durability needed for everyday carry,” says CamelBak.

“The Air-Support back panel provides incredible breathability, mitigates heat-built up and provides comfort during the commute.”

You get a stormproof laptop sleeve with taped seams to keep your electronics safe. The packs also feature what CamelBak calls ‘Command Center’ pockets on the harness to provide quick access to small items like a phone or earbuds.

The packs feature reflective material on all sides that’s designed to help you get noticed in low light conditions, and a loop on the back allows you to clip on a light for further visibility.

You also get large side pockets for things like water bottles and bike locks, stowage for a helmet when you’re off the bike, and a waist strap (removable) for added stability when you ride.

The MULE Commute 22 – the number referring to the capacity in litres – is £120 while the HAWG Commute 30 is £150. They're not the cheapest options out there, then, but we've certainly reviewed packs that are more expensive.

The CamelBak HAWG Commute 30 has arrived at road.cc so stay tuned for a review.

