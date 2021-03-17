Brompton partner with Protected Species for stylish female-specific waterproof jackets

Folding bike brand Brompton has partnered with women’s outwear fashion brand Protected Species to release a line of new women’s city wear jackets with both on the bike functionality and off the bike style.

With a collective focus on timeless, versatile and sustainable products that are created to last, and built for the demands of city life, the brands have come together for a new product collaboration just for women.

The women’s clothing line up focused on two waterproof silhouettes that are designed to “provide protection from a stormy ride across the city, through to a confident stroll into a bar, café or boardroom”.

The Parka and City Rider waterproof jackets boast lots of technical and safety cycling features for when you're pedalling, but these can be tucked away for going about other daily activities in the city.

“The jackets are highly waterproof, windproof and breathable with every seam sealed; have been developed using a four-way knitted stretch fabric for freedom of movement; are creaseless, lightweight, easy-care; and have a DWR (durable water repellent) finish in addition to the waterproof membrane to ensure water rapidly beads off the jacket for ultimate comfort,” says Brompton x Protected Species.

Brompton x Protected Species Parka - £210

The Parka has classic styling with its longer length. The jacket includes a split rear hem which promises comfort in the saddle without compromising coverage. Also helping with adjustment is the 2-way waterproof zipper.

The cuff adjusters feature a reflective tab and this can be reversed to hide the reflective details when off the bike.

A storm flap and stowable hood are ergonomically cut with full adjustment, a high neck design keeps out the elements, while adjustable hem drawcords help with fit.

Brompton x Protected Species City Rider - £180

This is a shorter length, sportier style jacket that promises to “fuse outdoor performance with a sporting luxe feel for cycling, walking and everything in-between”.

It features an asymmetric front zip with storm placket, dropped rear hem for extra protection when riding, as well as the cuff adjusters, stowable hood, hem drawcords and high neck coverage as found on the Parka.

The Brompton x Protected Species collab is available now at www.brompton.com