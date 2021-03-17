Support road.cc

2021 Brompton x Protected Species 5

Brompton partner with Protected Species for stylish female-specific waterproof jackets

The women’s Parka and City Rider jackets boast technical features for cycling that can be tucked away when off the bike…
by Anna Marie Hughes
Wed, Mar 17, 2021 11:30
Folding bike brand Brompton has partnered with women’s outwear fashion brand Protected Species to release a line of new women’s city wear jackets with both on the bike functionality and off the bike style.

2021 Brompton x Protected Species 4

With a collective focus on timeless, versatile and sustainable products that are created to last, and built for the demands of city life, the brands have come together for a new product collaboration just for women.

2021 Brompton x Protected Species 1

The women’s clothing line up focused on two waterproof silhouettes that are designed to “provide protection from a stormy ride across the city, through to a confident stroll into a bar, café or boardroom”.

2021 Brompton x Protected Species 2

The Parka and City Rider waterproof jackets boast lots of technical and safety cycling features for when you're pedalling, but these can be tucked away for going about other daily activities in the city.

2021 Brompton x Protected Species 3

“The jackets are highly waterproof, windproof and breathable with every seam sealed; have been developed using a four-way knitted stretch fabric for freedom of movement; are creaseless, lightweight, easy-care; and have a DWR (durable water repellent) finish in addition to the waterproof membrane to ensure water rapidly beads off the jacket for ultimate comfort,” says Brompton x Protected Species.

Brompton x Protected Species Parka - £210

2021 Brompton x Protected Species Parka 1

The Parka has classic styling with its longer length. The jacket includes a split rear hem which promises comfort in the saddle without compromising coverage. Also helping with adjustment is the 2-way waterproof zipper.

The cuff adjusters feature a reflective tab and this can be reversed to hide the reflective details when off the bike.

2021 Brompton x Protected Species Parka 2

A storm flap and stowable hood are ergonomically cut with full adjustment, a high neck design keeps out the elements, while adjustable hem drawcords help with fit.

Brompton x Protected Species City Rider - £180

2021 Brompton x Protected Species City Rider 1

This is a shorter length, sportier style jacket that promises to “fuse outdoor performance with a sporting luxe feel for cycling, walking and everything in-between”.

2021 Brompton x Protected Species City Rider 2

It features an asymmetric front zip with storm placket, dropped rear hem for extra protection when riding, as well as the cuff adjusters, stowable hood, hem drawcords and high neck coverage as found on the Parka.

The Brompton x Protected Species collab is available now at www.brompton.com

2021 Brompton x Protected Species
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

