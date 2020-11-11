Brompton launches stylish City Apparel AW20 Collection with Endura

The new City Apparel AW20 Collection from Brompton and Endura promises to pack “style, performance and protection” with its waterproof jackets, gilets and gloves.

Brompton says the collection contains “hassle-free yet stylish active commuter clothing” that should serve riders well when making trips across town. The range is also designed to fit seamlessly with life off the bike once you have arrived at your destination.

The London Waterproof Jacket (£155) promises to keep you dry in city downpours thanks to its 15,000mm resistance waterproof fabric and fully taped seams. Underarm vents have been included to prevent overheating and reflective panels are a nod to visibility.

To be used as a neck warmer, face mask, headband and beanie hat, the New York Multitube (£20) is a versatile accessory for winter rides. It's made from merino fibres which Brompton says are “soft on the skin, thermo-regulating, and odour-suppressing”—ideal for daily commuting use.

The Barcelona Windproof Packable Jacket (£80) is said to be the “ideal all-rounder” in the collection. Brompton says this jacket is made from a breathable, windproof and water-resistant fabric, that can be squeezed down to fit into a chest pocket or under the saddle.

Also able to be packed away to a compact size is the New York Insulated Reversible Gilet (£95) that can be turned inside out for “maximum visibility on the ride”. Both sides of this outer layer are said to provide warmth and breathability.

The London Windproof Glove (£40) has a windproof membrane which Brompton says will “keep out the cold chill of winter, but is light and breathable enough to perform in warmer spring conditions too”. A magnetic cuff attachment is a practical inclusion which allows you to attach the gloves to the bike when not wearing them. Touchscreen-friendly fingers, a sweat wipe and a neoprene cuff are also designed to make these gloves very functional.

The Brompton City Apparel Collection is now available at www.brompton.com