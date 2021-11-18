Support road.cc

Brompton shaves weight from the Superlight folder… and renames it P Line

London brand say updated model is faster to ride, lighter to carry, and easier to move around the city
by Mat Brett
Thu, Nov 18, 2021 14:00
Brompton has given its Superlight folding bike a new titanium rear frame and a compact gearing system… oh, and it’s now called the P Line.

The Superlight was introduced in 2005 as the lightweight option in Brompton’s range – the clue’s in the name! As well as being a benefit out on the road, light weight can be especially valuable when a folding bike has to be carried.

Now Brompton has evolved the Superlight into the P Line.

2021 Brompton P Line - 4.jpeg

“Featuring an entirely new titanium rear frame and lightweight componentry, the meticulously engineered Brompton P Line weighs just 9.65kg, nearly 2kg less than the Brompton C Line model, delivering lightweight performance, folded and unfolded,” says Brompton.

2021 Brompton P Line - 6.jpeg

The titanium rear frame and forks are said to be 700g lighter than Brompton’s all-steel equivalent while being just as strong.

“The naturally shock-absorbing titanium smooths out city roads and the redesigned suspension block maximises efficiency and responsiveness by shifting pedal power to improve control and handling performance,” says Brompton.

2021 Brompton P Line - 5.jpeg

The new dual-locking seatpost system has two positions, fully down for storing or halfway up for rolling. The rolling wheels are larger (54mm) and lighter than previously.

2021 Brompton P Line - 7.jpeg

“The patent-pending gearset is fine-tuned for city riding,” says Brompton. “The 4-speed system includes a 60g derailleur, cleverly engineered to fit inside the compact fold and providing a similar ratio to the 3-speed hub gear and 60% more than the 2-speed.”

You get 11, 13, 15 and 18-tooth sprockets and the choice of either a 50T or a 54T chainring.

The wheelset is new too. Brompton says that it’s the brand’s lightest, sturdiest ever and that it features a new rear hub designed to accommodate the 4-speed gearset.

2021 Brompton P Line - 2.jpeg

The new Brompton P Line launches today and is available in Storm Grey and Midnight Black finishes from Brompton.com and accredited retailers. It is priced at £2,100.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

