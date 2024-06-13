Bianchi launch e-Oltre: an 11Kg ebike that feels like "a true road bike" (says Bianchi)

Bianchi has unveiled its newest e-road bike called the e-Oltre. As you'd expect it's available in the classic Bianchi celeste colour, and the e-Oltre has been designed to look and feel like a non-electric bike. The Italian brand says the e-Oltre is going to "offer an ever-wider audience the same fun and sensations of a true road bike".

Bianchi is hardly a newcomer to the e-road bike market, as it first brought out the Impulso e-road in 2018, (which we also reviewed) and has kept expanding its e-bike portfolio to include everything from premium road bikes to commuters and e-MTBs.

The e-Oltre falls into the former category – it's a very high-spec e-bike that barely looks different from its acoustic Oltre sibling. The top-spec model with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 is claimed to tip the scales at a mere 11kg, which is similar to that of the Scott Solace eRide and Trek Domane+ SLR 9 which is said to weigh 11.75kg.

All of the e-Oltre models are built with a carbon fibre frame that stealthily houses a 250W Mahle iX2 battery, which provides power to the German brand's newest X30 rear hub motor.

The motor, which Mahle wants to become the industry standard, includes a torque sensor that reacts instantly to any effort and promises to deliver a responsive and natural ride feel. In terms of that power output, the X30's 45Nm sits between the brand's previous X35 (40Nm) and the more powerful X20 (55Nm) motor. Rather than power, Mahle has said it's focused on efficiency with this newest motor.

The maximum range for the e-Oltre stands at 90km with the 250W iX2 battery, but this can be extended by 55km with an additional range extender. To charge things up, Mahle's fast-charging technology claims the battery to reach 75% capacity in less than two hours.

There are three levels of electric assistance to choose from, and those can be controlled via an integrated top tube controller or remote shifters on the handlebar.

Bianchi e-Oltre pricing

Bianchi offers the e-Oltre in three different configurations. All of the models are built with the same full carbon fibre frames and forks and Velomann Plutonium 50mm carbon fibre wheels, but with slightly differing finishing kits and of course, groupsets.

The Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 model with Reparto Corse integrated handlebar is priced at £8,699. The Shimano Ultegra Di2 version, slightly heavier at 11.5 kg, is available for £5,599, and the Shimano 105 model, weighing 12 kg, is the most affordable option at £4,299. Both the Ultegra Di2 and 105 Di2 bot get a Velomann Aero Compact handlebar and Velomann Gnd Full-fit saddles instead of the top model's Velomann Mitora Lite.

You can find out even more about the e-Oltre at Bianchi's website www.bianchi.com.