Beeline launches Velo 2 cycle computer with improved route planning

Updated GPS device has a larger screen than previously but is still simple to use
by Mat Brett
Tue, Jun 07, 2022 12:52
British brand Beeline has launched its Velo 2 GPS cycling computer, a complete refresh of the Beeline Velo that we reviewed on road.cc a couple of years ago, with a new navigation interface, a larger display, and an improved app-based route planner designed to provide you with safe and enjoyable rides.

2022 Beeline Velo 2 - 3.jpeg

We first told you about the Velo 2 last year when Beeline was looking for crowdfunding via Kickstarter. It was a successful campaign, the Velo 2 getting over 5,000 backers who pledged more than $400,000 (£320,000).

“The Velo 2 makes it even easier to navigate and follow turn instructions than its predecessor thanks to a completely new and improved navigation interface,” says Beeline. "The simplified navigation allows both new and experienced riders to feel confident in following a safe route.

“In order to provide the best possible routes for their users, Beeline gathers several types of data from Beeline rides, as well as bringing together the most relevant external information from the open mapping community (OpenStreetMap).

“During the ride, users can simply press the rating buttons at any point of their journey to indicate if they’re having a positive or negative experience. These Beeline Road Ratings then feed directly into Beeline’s routing algorithm to adapt and improve future routes. The more users and the more feedback, the better the routes become.”

2022 Beeline Velo 2 - 2.jpeg

Type your destination into the Beeline App and you’ll get three different routes to get there; Garmin, for example, offers something similar on its GPS units. You can choose a fast route, a quiet route, or a route that’s a blend of the two.

You can also pick your own route in Compass Mode, Beeline’s original as-the-crow-flies navigation system, and the system integrates with Strava.

The Beeline Velo 2’s revamped interface provides details as you ride including your speed, live ride statistics and an estimated time of arrival, and it fixes to your handlebar via a twist-lock mounting mechanism.

2022 Beeline Velo 2 - 4.jpeg

Beeline says that the battery, which is charged via a USB-C port, lasts for over 10 hours of use. The Rocker Top mechanism allows you to use the device with gloves on and, as you’d expect, it is waterproof.

2022 Beeline Velo 2 - 5.jpeg

The Beeline Velo is available for £79.99.

