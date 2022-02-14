Are these the world's most expensive mudguards? No. 22’s titanium mudguards are being sold for over £800

The No. 22 Bicycle Company is selling its full-length titanium polished mudguards for road and gravel riding for a staggering $1,100 (~£814). If a raw finish is what you’re after that’s a little cheaper at a mere $900 (~£665).
The American brand is known for its custom titanium bikes, and also produces a small range of titanium accessories including a titanium-bodied Silca Impero Frame pump ($399, or around £295) and a titanium seatpost topper.
It’s now ventured into premium mudguards which are available in both road and gravel widths: the road version will fit most 28mm tyres, and the gravel ones most 35mm tyres.
Rolled from a single sheet of titanium with clean edges on all sides, No. 22 promises its offering is incredibly strong and light; although the brand doesn’t provide details on the weight on its website.
They’re also undeniably beautiful, with each width available in a range of finishes: raw ($900, ~£665), one-colour anodised ($1,000, ~£740), fade anodised ($1,100, ~£814), or high polish ($1,100, £814).
Mudguards are usually a practical purchase for a winter warrior. Fitting them is an easy way to make riding through grim weather a lot more pleasant for you and your riding buddies. But with an increasing number of bikes now with mounts and clearance for full-length mudguards, is this just the beginning of stylish premium guards?
Previously the most expensive full-length option we’ve rated highly are the Kinesis Fend Off Full Metal mudguards, which have a RRP of just £55. This means that in terms of sheer expensiveness, No. 22's guards are considerably more off-the-scale than the Silca Sicuro Cerakote Titanium bottle cage that caused a bit of a stir in our reviews section recently. The £90 price tag makes it just 30% more than the next-dearest bottle cage we've ever reviewed, which gives you an idea of how ultra premium No. 22'S new mudguards are.
How much would you be happy to spend on mudguards that match the style of your bike?
22bicycles.com
EMF: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfCLt0kTd5E Or I suppose possible Carter USM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bge-YbKLnI8
Textbook careless driving. If this doesn't result in a court case or FPN then we really are in trouble. Especially now the highway code hierachy of...
It's a lovely day to be beside the seaside.
Nooo! Everyone will see that I really haven't been riding in the drops at all!
I do find it interesting that anyone who disagrees with what you say is always a straw man. I thought forums were there for debate?...
Well, it's a lovely lovely lovely mudguard set. Price is a relative thing. There's a titanium corkscrew (Sveid Custom-Made Corkscrew) that costs ...
Always liked the HBH-2, shame they updated it and made it worse
For one example ... doubling the penalties for using a handheld mobile phone at the wheel is going to make little difference to how many people do...
He's probably right really... On the TT thing. If you can't realistically train safely on a TT bike (on open roads), then are they going to be safe...
Also an intersting topic for the triathlon community - if the UCI were to actually ban the TT bikes (including clip-ons one would presume), then...