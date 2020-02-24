5 Cool things coming soon from Triban, Prime, Oxford Products, Indik8a and Bioracer

The latest storm coming in doesn't even have a name apparently, and we're still waiting for some dryer weather to go for a ride without returning completely soaked through again.. until then, we'll carry on testing out plenty of waterproofs and hope for better! Here's the best bits out for review this week...

Triban RC520 Women's Disc Road Bike

£729.99

Never knowingly undersold, the RC520 from Decathlon's workhouse road bike sub-brand Triban is exceedingly good value on paper as we've come to expect; a carbon fork, mechanical disc brakes and Shimano 105 shifting represents very good value at this price point, and the comfort road geometry should make it suitable for long days out training, commuting and entry-level racing. There are inserts for racks and panniers and it can take up to 36mm tyres if your route to work is on the gnarly side, and the whole bike weighed in at 10.5kg on our scales. Is this the one for getting the most out of your Cycle to Work vouchers? Emma Silversides' verdict will be in next month.

decathlon.co.uk

Prime Primavera X-Light Carbon Handlebar

£99.99

Ideal for weight weenies on a budget, the Primavera X-Light weighs in at 169g and is "unrivalled at its price point" according to Wiggle. They claim you get an ideal blend of stiffness, strength and low weight that will satisfy even the most fussy and demanding racers. The tops are also flared to improve aerodynamics, and the triangular drop design should improve comfort while offering extra control. A 125mm drop and 78mm reach should make for a composed and comfortable position... do they raise the bar amongst lightweight bars? Dave Atkinson is currently finding out.

wiggle.co.uk

Oxford Products CLIQR Cycle Handlebar out-front mount

£29.99

This handy little mount is also available in a stem-mounted version, with this one taking on the formation of an out-front GPS mount but designed to harbour your phone instead. It's described as tough yet lightweight, coming in at just 61g on our scales, and Oxford say it's quick and easy to install with quality 3M adhesive on the device adaptor. It's designed to fit standard 31.8mm bars, and you can also rotate it so your phone is in portrait or landscape views. Is it good enough for Stu Kerton to have ditched the Garmin (other GPS computers are available) and just use his mobile instead? The review's coming in mid-March.

oxfordproducts.com

Indik8a cycling indicators

£35.00

The Indik8a is essentially a pair of straps with a bunch of LED's on, that can be worn on bare hands or over gloves to let traffic know you're indicating. They're USB rechargeable and you can get up to 330 indications out of one charge, with an illuminated directional arrow activated by a switch on each hand. Indik8a say the product was made to make cyclists 'unmissable' when indicating: “As winter approaches, being safe and seen in the mornings and evenings is a top priority for those who rely on their bikes to get them to and from school or work every day. From children to adults, being seen by vehicles behind will give cyclists peace of mind on busy, car-congested roads, and may even save lives."

Did our tester agree, and are they better than sticking a plain old arm out? The review is coming soon...

indik8a.com

Bioracer One Tempest Protect Pixel Overshoes

£60.00

These toasty-looking overshoes are designed "to provide all the needs the winter asks from your kit", say Bioracer, with plenty of insulation and a snug fit. There's also some reflective elements on there to tick safety boxes, and Bioracer's 'Tempest' and 'Pixel' fabrics are wind and water-resistant to protect your feet against the cold, wet and even sweat thanks to the breathability. The 'Easyfit' design also eliminates the need for a zipper on the calves, which Bioracer say improves aerodynamics whilst still being easy to put on. Did they protect Liam Cahill's toesies adequately? His verdict is coming in early March...

bioracer.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.