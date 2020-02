Video: New Colnago and Niner gravel bikes and a pretty Cinelli Nemo Tig + lots more

We were at the trade-only Core Bike Show last week to ogle the latest bikes and products that will be taking centre stage in bike shops across the land this year, and in this video, we've picked some of the bikes that most grabbed our attention.

Not wanting to give it all away - we want you to watch the video obviously - but to whet your appetite, there are gravel bikes from Colnago and Ragley, a mad suspension drop bar bike from Niner, a beautiful Cinelli Nemo Tig and a few more surprises. So hit play and enjoy!

