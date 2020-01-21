Reviewing cycling products is a big part of what we do here at road.cc and it's nearly time to pick the very best clothing, components and accessories that we've tested over the past year.

We've already revealed our Bike of the Year in various categories, along with our overall Bike of the Year 2019/20. Now it's the turn of everything else.

This is how it works. In order for a product to be considered it must have been reviewed on road.cc in 2019. As long as it has been tested, it's eligible.

We first compile a table of all the best-scoring products in each category. Then our extensive team of testers go back and check out the original reviews before discussing, debating and arguing about which ones are the best of the best. Sometimes it's obvious that a particular product should get in; usually it's more difficult than that because the competition is fierce.

All of the products we'll be showing you are outstanding. They must have impressed our reviewers massively in terms of design, build quality and, in some cases, innovation. In every case, the performance on offer is exceptional. If you’re looking for extra special upgrades for you and your bike, check out our articles over the next three days:

• Wednesday, 22nd January: Best Cycling Clothing 2019/20

• Thursday, 23rd January: Best Cycling Components 2019/20

• Friday, 24th January: Best Cycling Accessories 2019/20

The articles will link to our original reviews so you can get more information on the products that interest you, and we're also including a buying link for everything, sometimes for prices lower than RRP.

Don't miss it!