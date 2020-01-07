Happy new year folks! It looks like for us lot it can never be a dry January because it just never stops bloody raining... but at least we have plenty of cool stuff to test while it chucks it down. here's the best of the test pile as we ride into 2020...

Muc-Off Puncture Plug

£12.99

Muc-Off describe their Puncture Plug as the ultimate backup tool when a puncture is simply too big to seal. It has a durable handle and a 2-in-1 puncture plug tool with five thick plugs and five thinner ones included, all coming packaged in a handy storage pouch. It's compatible with all tubeless road, mountain bike and gravel tyres, and you can stock up with refill packs when you eventually run out. Find out if they got David Arthur back on the road with ease in his upcoming test report.

muc-off.com

Proviz REFLECT360 Touring Backpack

£49.99

The foremost high-vis sportswear in the land are back with this touring backpack that has a 20 litre capacity. The back ventilation system will stop you from getting too sweaty, and there is also a high-vis waterproof raincover included for wet rides. The chest strap and waist strap should balance the load nicely, and there are plenty of storage options with two main compartments that have multiple interior pockets for a wallet, keys, tablet etc, plus extra external mesh side pockets. It's also compatible with hydration bladders if you want to take it on a long adventure. Neil Gander is testing this one and currently reflecting on his thoughts for the final verdict...

provizsports.com

Bryton Rider 420E GPS

£109.99

With 'simplicity and convenience at its core' according to Bryton, the 420 has a 2.3" high quality optical bonded display which should allow you to get a clear view from any angle. You also get turn-by-turn navigation and it supports Bluetooth and ANT+ devices, with full Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) support for precise positioning. Is this budget GPS all you need? Stu Kerton's thoughts are coming soon.

i-ride.co.uk

Lezyne Classic Shallow Brass Bell

£13.00

A bell without any bulk, the Classic Shallow Bell weighs in at just 27g and is made from high-polished brass mounted to a machined aluminum base. The dinger has what Lezyne describes as a "sharp, definitively loud ring", and the o-ring will work with a wide variety of bar sizes and shapes. Will this bell end your hunt for something suitably loud to alert others of your presence? Find out in the full review from George Hill, coming very soon.

upgradebikes.co.uk

Bioracer Spitfire Tempest Protect Bibtight

£132.00

These luxurious bibs are both windproof and waterproof "for really cold days on the bike", so say Bioracer. The new design provides additional support, with Bioracer's Vapor pad claimed as a big step forward in terms of breathability and vibration damping. The Vapor pad's Evapore tech includes '3D webbing' that changes to a rubberised state when put under stress, so even when it's fully compressed it still absorbs plenty of road buzz. Sound impressive? Find out if our tester thought so in the full review, coming later this month...

shop-bioracer.co.uk

