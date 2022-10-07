Support road.cc

Rim brakes aren't dead! Prime launches new top-of-the-range Primavera disc and rim brake wheels2022 Prime wheels launch hero

Rim brakes aren't dead! Prime launches new top-of-the-range Primavera disc and rim brake wheels

Brand new ratchet hubs, stealthy aesthetics and kevlar in some of the tubeless rims. Check out the new deep, shallow, disc and rim options here...
by Jamie Williams
Fri, Oct 07, 2022 13:00
Prime specialises in value-for-money components and wheel upgrades and aims to continue that with the launch of its extensive new wheel range. The new Primavera wheels sit at the top of Prime's lineup, and there's four depth options to choose from in both disc brake and – somewhat unusually nowadays – rim brakes too. 

2022 Prime Primavera 56

All of the wheels feature brand new hubs that Prime has designed and developed in-house. The main difference over previous generation Prime wheels is that these feature a star ratchet freehub with 36 points of engagement. Prime also says it will offer a 54T ratchet upgrade kit for those wishing to reduce the engagement angle even further.

The Primavera wheels all get straight pull spokes and are performance-focussed. Prime also says it has considered usability and maintenance by using "common" bearings sizes.

2022 Prime Primavera 32 wheels

With weights starting from 1,272g, the new range-topping and UCI-approved Primavera collection will be available in 32, 44, 56 and 85mm depths to suit a range of riders. All of the wheels are T800 UD carbon tubeless-ready clinchers with Prime saying that it didn't want to limit rider tyre choice by going with a hookless design.

2022 Prime Primavera 44 Carbon Disc wheelset - rim bed 2.jpg

All of the Primavera wheels will use 24 DT Swiss Aerolite spokes both front and rear, and follow the trend of going wider with the disc brake options featuring a 23mm internal width and 30mm external.

2022 Prime Primavera cfd testing

Prime says it has spent two years developing this rim profile, which is now even more U-shaped. Prime claims that during CFD testing it was faster than the Prime Black Edition wheels.

2022 Prime Primavera 44 Carbon Disc wheelset.jpg

We've had a chance to ride the 44mm version of the new Primavera disc wheels ahead of launch, and you can read our full review here. Our test set weighed in at a competitive 1,530g which is similar to other class-leading wheels of this depth.

An interesting feature of the deeper Primavera wheels (56/85mm) is that the rim sidewalls have been reinforced with Kevlar. Prime says this enables it to create wheels with impressive stiffness and impact resistance without unnecessary weight.

2022 Prime Primavera wheels kevlar rim reinforcement

The new Primavera wheels are available at launch with the following pricing:

Rim brake options:

Primavera 28 Carbon Wheelset: £899.99

Primavera 38 Carbon Wheelset: £899.99

Primavera 50 Carbon Wheelset: £899.99

Primavera 60 Carbon Front/Rear: £449.99/549.99

Primavera 85 Carbon Front/Rear: £499.99/£599.99

2022 Prime Primavera 56 lifestyle

Disc brake options:

Primavera 32 Carbon Disc Wheelset: £899.99

Primavera 44 Carbon Wheelset: £899.99

Primavera 56 Carbon Wheelset: £899.99

Primavera 56 Carbon Front/Rear: £449.99/469.99

Primavera 85 Carbon Front/Rear: £499.99/£599.99

Are you tempted by the new range of Prime wheels and which ones would be your pick of the bunch? Let us know in the comments section below...

Jamie Williams

Jamie has been riding bikes since a tender age but really caught the bug for racing and reviewing whilst studying towards a master's in Mechanical engineering at Swansea University. Having graduated, he decided he really quite liked working with bikes and is now a full-time addition to the road.cc team. When not writing about tech news or working on the Youtube channel, you can still find him racing local crits trying to cling on to his cat 2 licence...and missing every break going...

