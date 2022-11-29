Simple but effective, the Ass Savers Win Wing keeps your bum dry by harnessing the power of physics to make a light and minimal rear mudguard that nevertheless works well. It looks handily placed to make it into our best mudguards buyer's guide too.

Sitting really close to your tyre, the Ass Savers Win Wing is in exactly the right position to catch water that's thrown off the tread at a tangent. This is handy because as anyone paying attention in GCSE or O-level physics will remember, that's the direction that things travel when they're thrown off a spinning object. (It's also why those shorty mudguards you saw on cheap 'racers' back in the 70s and 80s were useless. They were supposed to stop water that was flung radially off the tyre, but that's not what happens.)

It Just Works™ and in terms of what it's like to use there's not much more to say, except that it's also stable and rattle-free.

The Win Wing comes in two parts, a wishbone that mounts on your seatstays and a blade that clips on to it. You mount the wishbone so there are just a few millimetres clearance over your tyre, then clip on the blade so it sits at -10°, 0° or +10° to the wishbone.

The idea is that you get it in such a place that it puts your back from the knees up in a sort of 'rain shadow'. That means you want it horizontal or slightly tail-up. A tail-down position will let water past from further down the wheel.

The wishbone's held in place with two polyurethane rubber straps and you're rightly encouraged to reef them up good and tight. That done, it's possible to move them up and down the stays if you really shove hard, but they don't move in normal use.

The downside of course is that the Win Wing doesn't stop water from your back tyre from spraying up at anyone following you. This is a great aid to staying dry on solo rides, but please get your full-length-mudguards-equipped bike out for group rides.

Rivals

There are loads of rear mini-mudguards out there, including the Zefal Shield Lite M that Stu reviewed, which costs just £6. The best of them include the £12 Zefal Swan guard that Ash rated very highly and the SKS X-Blade mountain bike mudguard that Shaun liked nearly as much. There have been loads of others that we've liked over the years but this is a product category where being good seems to be no guarantee of longevity.

The Ass Savers Win Wing can hold its head right up among this company. It's as effective and simple as any of them, albeit at £22 it's at the top of the mini-mudguard price range. Oh, and if you run tyres fatter than the 38mm upper limit of this version, there's a Win Wing Gravel for you.

Who should buy the Ass Savers Win Wing?

If you've got a bike that just won't take mudguards, or you want a guard that you can pop on your best bike for the occasional damp solo ride, the Win Wing is for you.

Verdict

Great for keeping your bum dry and easy to fit

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website