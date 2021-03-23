Wolf Tooth Components Drop-Stop B chainring

If you're planning on converting your double chainset to a single setup, or simply replacing your worn-out 1x chainring, the Wolf Tooth Components Drop-Stop B is a great option. It has worked flawlessly for thousands of miles, with no dropped chain, and it's quiet too. The deep valley between the teeth also securely accommodates the large rollers of SRAM's flattop chain.
Wolf Tooth makes a wide range of chainrings, with options catering for 1x and 2x drivetrains and fitment to almost every standard available.
> Buy this online here
The chainring on test uses Wolf Tooth's patented Drop-Stop technology, which the company claims 'prevents chain derailment' and increases longevity: 'The wide side of the tooth has maximum contact on the drive side which spreads the load and improves chainring life. The narrow side allows clearance for mud and debris which reduces friction.'
The introduction of what it calls Drop-Stop B is a slight change to the chainring tooth profile that means it can be run with SRAM AXS 12-speed groupsets, which use the proprietary flattop chain that matches the new profile chainrings. It's also compatible with almost every other 9, 10, 11 or 12-speed chain. The only non-compatible chain Wolf Tooth lists is the 12-speed Shimano HG+ found on mountain bike groupsets.
The 46-tooth 4-bolt chainring on test has a 110mm bolt circle diameter (BCD) and is listed by Wolf Tooth as being for Shimano cranksets, featuring shaped chainring bolt tabs to match Shimano chainrings. It's available in other sizes from 36-tooth to 50-tooth, in two-tooth increments.
It's also available in other fitments including SRAM direct mount, Easton Cinch direct mount, Shimano GRX, 5x110 BCD, 5x130 BCD, 3T Torno and SRAM 8-bolt.
> Is the front mech dead? Is there a future for the front derailleur on modern road bikes?
Fitting was simple, although if converting from a double chainset you will need shorter chainring bolts. Wolf Tooth makes its own 6mm bolts, which I used, and they give a clean finish.
The chainring mounts to the big ring position of a double chainset, and once fitted gives a 47.5mm chain line (the distance between the centreline of your frame and the centreline of the chainring); this is offset inward to suit 1x drivetrains, reducing the chain angle when in the larger sprockets of the cassette.
I used the chainring with a SRAM AXS Force Wide groupset in 1x road configuration, including a 12-speed AXS chain, and the performance has been perfect. It has been tested over thousands of miles, in all conditions and has given perfect chain retention, even on bumpier roads and lanes in the smallest 10-tooth sprocket.
> Buyer’s Guide: 34 bikes with 1X gearing
The amount of wear showing is also very small with just a little anodising coming off on the extremes, so I have confidence it will last for a very long time, assuming it is used with a good chain. It is also quiet in use, which isn't something you can say about all 1x drivetrains.
Price-wise, it's just a few quid more than the Praxis Works direct mount option at £75. Praxis also has a 4-bolt 110 BCD option at the same price, though it's not 12-speed flattop compatible.
The Wolf Tooth Components chainring offers excellent 1x performance, with fantastic chain retention, and is also quiet. The new Drop-Stop B profile also means it's compatible with SRAM AXS groupsets.
Verdict
Perfect chain retention and quiet in use, an excellent way to go down the single-ring route
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Wolf Tooth Components Drop-Stop B chainring
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Wolf Tooth says: Wolf Tooth was first to market with cyclocross 1x specific chainrings because we saw cyclocross as the perfect use for our patent pending Drop-Stop® technology. These beautifully machined 110 BCD asymmetric 4-bolt chainrings are optimized for your 1x Shimano CX / road / gravel drivetrain whether you run Dura Ace 9000, Ultegra 6800, 105 5800, or Tiagra 4700. They are also offset for the ideal 1x chainline.
Fits 110 BCD Asymmetric 4-bolt Shimano cranks
Drop-Stop technology. On Wolf Tooth's patented wide/narrow chainring, the wide side of the tooth has maximum contact on the drive side which spreads the load and improves chainring life. The narrow side allows clearance for mud and debris which reduces friction.
Alternating wide/narrow tooth pattern prevents chain derailment
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Wolf Tooth lists:
Fits 110 BCD asymmetric 4-bolt cranks
All sizes compatible with Dura Ace 9000, Ultegra 6800, 105 5800, RS510, Tiagra 4700 or 4703, Sora R3000 or R3030, and Claris R2000 or R2030 cranks.
38-50t are compatible with 105 R7000, Ultegra R8000, and Dura-Ace R9100. The 36t chainring is NOT compatible with these cranks.
Size 42t and larger will work with the Dura Ace 9100 power meter
Mounts in the big ring position of the cranks but is offset inward for perfect chainline.
The stock 2x bolts will not work. You will need our 6mm bolts which are optimized for single ring mounting.
If using a 9-speed drivetrain use a 10-speed chain. It fits tighter for better chain retention
Chainline 47.5mm
Use Drop-Stop B for all 9, 10, and 11spd chains or 12spd SRAM Eagle, SRAM Flattop, Campagnolo, KMC, Connex or Wippermann chains
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Thousands of kilometres and not one incidence of a dropped chain.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Similar to other 1x road chainrings in general, although options for SRAM 12-speed flattop chain compatibility are limited.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It was easy to fit, quiet in use and kept the chain on for thousands of miles of riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It just works. No noice, not one issue with chain retention.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
If using on a non-Shimano 4-bolt chainset the tabs won't match up, but only a visual thing and not performance.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is similar in price to the Praxis Works direct mount option at £75. Praxis also has a 4x110 at the same price, although it's not 12-speed flattop compatible.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This chainring is excellent: it worked really well, with no dropped chain at all, and its profile makes it compatible with SRAM AXS flattop chains.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
What happened to Chad Haga?
I think you are overplaying any aero dividend. The differences will matter for the pros but not for us lot and indiscernable on any ride. One...
I'm still not quite sure why Mr Burger and Mr Cello Repair Shop are unable to relocate their businesses to more car friendly areas of town. Surely...
Would they let you leave your bike there if it was "vintage"?
Oh, I remember the days when Chrome made bags. Just bags....
Seems to be those strappy things that seem to be the fashion these days because people can't be bothered to walk where the dog wants to go, or to...
I think in England it's more like £20 in total.
What was it that swung your decision in favour of the Reilly?
If you ask any local councillor if they support the goverments green initiatives and work on tackling climate change they will unanimously say they...
Just as well. At 35 he's on the wain anyhow.