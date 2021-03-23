Wolf Tooth Components Drop-Stop B chainring

If you're planning on converting your double chainset to a single setup, or simply replacing your worn-out 1x chainring, the Wolf Tooth Components Drop-Stop B is a great option. It has worked flawlessly for thousands of miles, with no dropped chain, and it's quiet too. The deep valley between the teeth also securely accommodates the large rollers of SRAM's flattop chain.

Wolf Tooth makes a wide range of chainrings, with options catering for 1x and 2x drivetrains and fitment to almost every standard available.

The chainring on test uses Wolf Tooth's patented Drop-Stop technology, which the company claims 'prevents chain derailment' and increases longevity: 'The wide side of the tooth has maximum contact on the drive side which spreads the load and improves chainring life. The narrow side allows clearance for mud and debris which reduces friction.'

The introduction of what it calls Drop-Stop B is a slight change to the chainring tooth profile that means it can be run with SRAM AXS 12-speed groupsets, which use the proprietary flattop chain that matches the new profile chainrings. It's also compatible with almost every other 9, 10, 11 or 12-speed chain. The only non-compatible chain Wolf Tooth lists is the 12-speed Shimano HG+ found on mountain bike groupsets.

The 46-tooth 4-bolt chainring on test has a 110mm bolt circle diameter (BCD) and is listed by Wolf Tooth as being for Shimano cranksets, featuring shaped chainring bolt tabs to match Shimano chainrings. It's available in other sizes from 36-tooth to 50-tooth, in two-tooth increments.

It's also available in other fitments including SRAM direct mount, Easton Cinch direct mount, Shimano GRX, 5x110 BCD, 5x130 BCD, 3T Torno and SRAM 8-bolt.

Fitting was simple, although if converting from a double chainset you will need shorter chainring bolts. Wolf Tooth makes its own 6mm bolts, which I used, and they give a clean finish.

The chainring mounts to the big ring position of a double chainset, and once fitted gives a 47.5mm chain line (the distance between the centreline of your frame and the centreline of the chainring); this is offset inward to suit 1x drivetrains, reducing the chain angle when in the larger sprockets of the cassette.

I used the chainring with a SRAM AXS Force Wide groupset in 1x road configuration, including a 12-speed AXS chain, and the performance has been perfect. It has been tested over thousands of miles, in all conditions and has given perfect chain retention, even on bumpier roads and lanes in the smallest 10-tooth sprocket.

The amount of wear showing is also very small with just a little anodising coming off on the extremes, so I have confidence it will last for a very long time, assuming it is used with a good chain. It is also quiet in use, which isn't something you can say about all 1x drivetrains.

Price-wise, it's just a few quid more than the Praxis Works direct mount option at £75. Praxis also has a 4-bolt 110 BCD option at the same price, though it's not 12-speed flattop compatible.

The Wolf Tooth Components chainring offers excellent 1x performance, with fantastic chain retention, and is also quiet. The new Drop-Stop B profile also means it's compatible with SRAM AXS groupsets.

Verdict

Perfect chain retention and quiet in use, an excellent way to go down the single-ring route

