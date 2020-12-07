The Easton EA90 Cranks are part of its CINCH line-up, giving customisation of gear ratios while offering huge amounts of stiffness and a 30mm diameter axle. It works out a pricey package, though, and not the lightest either.

Easton has used Race Face's CINCH technology for the EA90s, resulting in a modular system for choosing the front ratios for your road, gravel or cyclo-cross bike. You buy the cranks and rings separately, with options to be able to run 1x or 2x systems and swap easily between the two should the need arise.

The rings use a direct mount spider option (as you can see here) and they slot onto the splines on the rear of the drive side crank. They are then secured together by the tightening of a lockring.

Inside the box you'll find clear instructions of how everything fits together and there are also plenty of video tutorials available online. I had the whole job done in literally half an hour.

Unlike most standard chainsets, which have the axle attached to the drive side crank, the Easton's is attached to the non-drive side which is then positioned inside the frame first. The drive side is attached by aligning the splines on the axle with those on the crank and tightening the bolt.

Any side-to-side play is taken care of by the pre-load ring.

In use the cranks feel very stiff and when hammering hard on the pedals for a sprint or a climb there was no detectable flex. To be honest, though, they didn't really feel any different to the Shimano Ultegra chainset they replaced on the bike.

Size options are the usual 170, 172.5 and 175mm lengths, and they are also compatible with the CINCH power meter.

They have an rrp of £119.99, but don't forget if you want a 2x setup like most road bikes do then you'll need to factor in another £159.99 for the chainrings, or £79.99 if you want to go down the 1x route.

For the 2x setup that's £279.99 in total, with a weight of 774g all in (545g for the 172.5mm cranks, 229g for the 50/34t rings/spider). That is just £20 less than the Praxis Zayante Carbon M30 chainset which uses a similar direct-mount ring design, but its carbon cranks mean it weighs just 614g (48/32t option). The alloy Alba X option is just £150 including rings.

Putting the AL90s into context against a standard chainset like the Ultegra R8000, the Ultegra is £249.99 and just 679g.

Obviously, the Easton is all about versatility and flexibility, and that is going to increase manufacturing costs. If you use one bike for a lot of different types of riding, something that is more common now that we are seeing a huge amount of gravel/adventure bikes being pressed into pretty much every task apart from racing, then the EA90s make sense. You won't be disappointed by the quality either, they really are top notch when it comes to the overall finish.

Verdict

High performance crankset for those who want the flexibility to fiddle with their gearing choices

