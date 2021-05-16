The Vizirider LED Cycling Backpack Cover is a weatherproof cover for a wide range of rucksack shapes and sizes, and boosts visibility still further with rechargeable red LEDs. It does a good job at what it aims to do, but could do with a few tweaks.

Made from highly water-repellent fabric, this cover is available in both this hi-vis yellow and red, and features six small red LEDs – three on each side.

The small battery hides in a pocket inside (with a button on the outside) and is rechargeable via USB.

Measuring 48cm x 32cm x 12cm, the cover is designed to fit most medium-sized backpacks, and secures via elasticated edges and a pair of clipped straps. The straps cross over the back of the pack to ensure a secure fit.

It's extremely easy to fit, and works on the variety of 'civilian' or commuter bags I tried it on – the boxy fit doesn't suit narrow hydration pack-type designs, though. The stretch allows for a reasonably secure fit, though excess fabric can sag after a while and leave it vulnerable to leaks.

The straps can pull at your pack underneath, making it curl over a little – and making the rucksack straps less easily and comfortably used – but not to any great inconvenience. It feels less than ideal.

The LEDs are bright and effective, particularly when coupled with the reflective strips. Taking only two hours to charge from dead via USB, they last an impressive 10 hours-plus on full brightness, and a hugely long time on either of the two flashing modes.

Value

At £39 it's more expensive than most hi-vis backpack covers, but of course you're getting lights as well. Plus it's cheaper than the very similar LEDWear Hi-Vis Backpack Cover (£52.99), though that has twice the number of LEDs.

It's also cheaper than the Respro Hi Viz Vegas Hump, which is £45.99 and sports four LEDs on each side.

Non-LED covers are significantly cheaper: the BTR High Visibility Reflective Waterproof Rucksack Rain Cover is £14.99, for instance, while the Hump Deluxe is £24.99.

The Vizirider LED Cycling Backpack Cover is a rugged, effective addition to any after-dark commuting arsenal, so long as you're using a 'regular' backpack. The wide, boxy shape and the way the straps can pull do make it less than perfect, but the build quality, brightness and run/charge times probably make up for that.

It's an effective bit of safety kit that should last well, and will still be useful once the LEDs and battery pack have died.

Verdict

Well made and effective with LEDs that last well, but the shape and fit may niggle

