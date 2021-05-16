Support road.cc

review
Accessories - misc
Bags

Vizirider LED Cycling Backpack Cover

7
by Lara Dunn
Sun, May 16, 2021 19:45
0
£39.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Well made and effective with LEDs that last well, but the shape and fit may niggle
Rugged
Weatherproof
Bright and long-lasting LEDs
USB recharging
Attachment is slightly cumbersome
Boxy fit doesn't suit narrow packs
Weight: 
196g
Contact: 
vizirider.co.uk

The Vizirider LED Cycling Backpack Cover is a weatherproof cover for a wide range of rucksack shapes and sizes, and boosts visibility still further with rechargeable red LEDs. It does a good job at what it aims to do, but could do with a few tweaks.

Made from highly water-repellent fabric, this cover is available in both this hi-vis yellow and red, and features six small red LEDs – three on each side.

The small battery hides in a pocket inside (with a button on the outside) and is rechargeable via USB.

Measuring 48cm x 32cm x 12cm, the cover is designed to fit most medium-sized backpacks, and secures via elasticated edges and a pair of clipped straps. The straps cross over the back of the pack to ensure a secure fit.

It's extremely easy to fit, and works on the variety of 'civilian' or commuter bags I tried it on – the boxy fit doesn't suit narrow hydration pack-type designs, though. The stretch allows for a reasonably secure fit, though excess fabric can sag after a while and leave it vulnerable to leaks.

The straps can pull at your pack underneath, making it curl over a little – and making the rucksack straps less easily and comfortably used – but not to any great inconvenience. It feels less than ideal.

The LEDs are bright and effective, particularly when coupled with the reflective strips. Taking only two hours to charge from dead via USB, they last an impressive 10 hours-plus on full brightness, and a hugely long time on either of the two flashing modes.

Value

At £39 it's more expensive than most hi-vis backpack covers, but of course you're getting lights as well. Plus it's cheaper than the very similar LEDWear Hi-Vis Backpack Cover (£52.99), though that has twice the number of LEDs.

It's also cheaper than the Respro Hi Viz Vegas Hump, which is £45.99 and sports four LEDs on each side.

Non-LED covers are significantly cheaper: the BTR High Visibility Reflective Waterproof Rucksack Rain Cover is £14.99, for instance, while the Hump Deluxe is £24.99.

The Vizirider LED Cycling Backpack Cover is a rugged, effective addition to any after-dark commuting arsenal, so long as you're using a 'regular' backpack. The wide, boxy shape and the way the straps can pull do make it less than perfect, but the build quality, brightness and run/charge times probably make up for that.

It's an effective bit of safety kit that should last well, and will still be useful once the LEDs and battery pack have died.

Verdict

Well made and effective with LEDs that last well, but the shape and fit may niggle

road.cc test report

Make and model: Vizirider LED Cycling Backpack Cover

Size tested: 48 x 32 x 12cm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Vizirider says: "Easy-fit and bright-coloured cover to go over any standard medium-sized backpack. Made with water-resistant fabric featuring 6 red LEDs and Hi-Vis silver reflective panels for added visibility. The Backpack Cover features an elasticated edge and clips which hold it in place over any medium-sized backpack. Available in Red and Yellow."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

6 red LED lights (3 on each side)

LEDs recharge via USB

Reflective strips

Water resistant fabric

Elasticated side and elastic straps and clips at rear to secure cover

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very tough materials and sturdily made.

Rate the product for performance:
 
6/10

LEDs are bright and last well, but the cover can bend your bag over, and doesn't suit narrow backpacks either.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Well made, and will be useful even once the LEDs and battery pack have come to the end of their lives.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10

Not especially light, but designed to be tough instead.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
5/10

Pulls the backpack's edges over, which can impact on comfort a little.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Pretty well – it's a few small tweaks to the shaping and straps away from perfect.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Bright and long-running LEDs, rugged build, USB recharging, easy to use.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Boxy fit not ideal for narrower packs, straps are a bit cumbersome and curl the bag in.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £39 it's more expensive than most hi-vis backpack covers, but of course you're getting lights as well. Plus it's cheaper than the very similar LEDWear Hi-Vis Backpack Cover (£52.99), though that has twice the number of LEDs. It's also cheaper than the Respro Hi Viz Vegas Hump Red, which is £45.99 and sports four LEDs on each side.

Non-LED covers are significantly cheaper: the BTR High Visibility Reflective Waterproof Rucksack Rain Cover is £14.99, for instance, while the Hump Deluxe is £24.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Possibly

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The wide, boxy shape and bag-dragging straps do make it less than perfect, but the build quality, brightness of the LEDs and their run/charge times make up for a lot. It's a good price for an effective bit of safety kit that should last well, and will still be useful once the LEDs and battery pack have died. It's a solid seven.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

