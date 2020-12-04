A lightweight, multi-purpose tubular bandana scarf thingy is versatile at any time, but the inexpensive VeloPac Allez Boy Multitube is easy to pop in a pocket and makes a great emergency face covering for those impromptu shop stops too.

Seam-free tubular microfibre bandanas are now pretty much ubiquitous, for a very good reason. They make a great superlight addition to kit for a ride and can take the edge off cold air when worn as a neckwarmer, scarf or face covering. With a bit of creativity they can also be turned into a beanie, or why not channel your inner Marco Pantani and go for a pirate-style head-rag to sop up sweat under a helmet on hot summer days? And of course, these days they are handy as an emergency mask substitute for those on-spec shop stops on the way home.

The Velo Pac multitubes come in a variety of cool prints as well as plain colours. I particularly like the illustrations by Spencer Wilson that feature in many of the designs (including the Allez Boy tested; there's an Allez Girl one too). It's a bold design (and therefore hopefully less easily lost than some) but still uses the seamless 100 per cent microfibre polyester which makes it so handy.

It offers just the right amount of warmth to make a difference on a chilly day, weighs next to nothing and stows easily in a jersey pocket (or winds around a wrist).

It's long enough to wear over the nose and mouth while still keeping the throat and upper chest from getting chilled. It's breathable and wicks moisture quickly enough to just about prevent steaming up of glasses too.

The fabric offers UV protection too, making it handy for summer use too, as a skullcap/head rag or to protect the noggin from those brutal rays at café stops.

Fundamentally, apart from the cool cycling-specific illustrations, there's little difference between this particular multitube and many others available. The original Buff costs around £17 but numerous options are available around the same price as the Velo Pac, with much the same features, such as the Fat Lad At The Back Hexy Neck Do Dah at £9.99.

A few cheaper options are available too, like the Lusso Zig Zag Multifunctional Neck Warmer which was £9.99 but is now £7.50, and Galibier's bargain at just £4.55.

Ultimately, it's down to personal preference with design really. The funky graphics of the Velo Pac option are worth a few extra quid to me.

Given that it's as versatile as you'd expect, for both summer and winter use, and that it looks cool too, the Velo Pac Allez Boy Multitube is an easy one to recommend.

Verdict

Pretty similar to many others, but decorated with nice bold cycling designs and not a bad price for a versatile product

